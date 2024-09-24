JIM SPENCE: How Camperdown Park’s former lustre could be restored

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: How Camperdown Park’s former lustre could be restored

A visit to the park at the weekend convinced me there’s an opportunity to build something great.

Cyclo-cross event at Camperdown Park. Image: Jim Spence
Cyclo-cross event at Camperdown Park. Image: Jim Spence
By Jim Spence

Camperdown Park, once a shining jewel in Dundee’s crown, is now a tarnished fading gem.

But I had a glimpse at the weekend of how its former lustre might be restored.

It’ll take the kind of vision which has sometimes been lacking in the city chambers – responsible for the park – but with foresight and entrepreneurial spirit, Camperdown could become a very attractive destination.

In its current dilapidated state, the former golf course which covers a huge area of the park is a sad sight.

Nature abhors a vacuum and as the course has regressed from its former man-made glory as a pristine environment, scenically pleasing on the eye and a decent golfing challenge, it’s become an overgrown jungle.

But the park could be turned into a paradise for cyclists, runners, walkers and even the young off-road bikers who tend to get a bad rap.

‘Great job’

On Sunday more than 300 cyclists, aged from under eight right through to veteran categories, took part in a cyclo-cross event which was a huge success.

There was a real carnival feel to the day with pizza and coffee vans, a stall selling bobble hats, and an array of transport including vans and camper vans which had brought competitors from all over Scotland for the all-day event.

With an adult course stretching two and half kilometres in length to be marked out with poles and tape, a power of work went into the event from the local organisers.

It’s the sort of event which can help cement the city’s reputation as a sporting destination and put Dundee on the map for future events.

Cyclo-cross event at Camperdown Park was a hit.
Cyclo-cross event at Camperdown Park was a hit. Image: Jim Spence

The organisers along with the council, who helped in the preparation of the course, did a great job and the event attracted big numbers.

Intriguingly, one of the organisers told me that while doing the preparation work on the Friday, some young off-road motor bikers were watching.

Some officious promoters of such an event might have been worried given the reputation some of those youngsters have and been tempted to lay down the law or think about alerting the authorities.

A damaged patch of land at Camperdown Park after fly-tipping was set on fire.
A damaged patch of land at Camperdown Park earlier this year after fly-tipping was set on fire. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Instead, showing the Wisdom of Solomon, he approached the bikers and asked them if they fancied riding the course on their motor bikes.

He told me they were delighted at the prospect of having a properly constructed course to challenge their skills on.

The unspoken agreement was they’d exercise their good judgement and not ruin all the hard graft which had gone into setting the course up.

‘Bring back the buzz’

Now there’s no doubt that there’s a real danger from some unlicensed motorbike riders running around the park and roads, and nearby Templeton Woods, but these lads had an enjoyable birl and left the course in the condition they’d found it.

I count that as a victory for common sense and it shows that when young folk are treated with a bit of respect, instead of being pigeonholed as vandals and miscreants, they can return that respect.

I think it’s worth a feasibility study to see if and how the park might be customised to provide facilities for all those who could be potential users.

I’d like to see serious consideration of professionally constructed areas and circuits which could accommodate cyclists, dirt bikers, walkers and runners, and others who might be keen to use a currently hugely underutilised city space, and bring some buzz and life back to it.

Safety concerns should obviously be paramount – but Sunday convinced me there’s an opportunity to build something which could bring great benefits to Dundee.

