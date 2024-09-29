Dundee pensioners face a ‘bleak winter’ due to Labour’s winter fuel cuts, warns trade union boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee pensioners face a ‘bleak winter’ due to Labour’s winter fuel cuts, warns trade union boss

Unite’s Scottish secretary Derek Thomson spoke to The Courier as the trade union met for its Scottish conference at Caird Hall.

By Justin Bowie
Unite the Union's Scottish secretary Derek Thomson.
Struggling pensioners living in Dundee face a “bleak winter” due to Labour’s controversial cuts to the winter fuel payment, a leading trade union boss has warned.

Derek Thomson, Scottish secretary for Unite the Union, said the UK Government’s decision to means-test the benefit “boggles the mind”.

He claimed Labour had “failed” voters who backed Sir Keir Starmer at the election, and wants the SNP to step in and mitigate the cut to help OAPs.

It came as Unite members met for their Scottish policy conference – held every two years – at Dundee’s Caird Hall.

Mr Thomson told The Courier: “The government is taking away a safety net that allows people to heat their homes.

“It will be a bleak winter for a lot of people in Dundee.

“It’s incredibly frustrating. To withdraw the winter fuel payment is one of the biggest disgraces I’ve ever seen.

“To remove that support boggles the mind.”

Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Image: PA.

Labour Chancellor Rachel Reeves has said the move is necessary to plug £22 billion black hole in the country’s finances.

The prime minister defended the policy in his speech at Labour’s party conference, saying “every pensioner will be better off with Labour”.

The Scottish Government has said it has “no alternative” but to mirror the changes.

Supporters of the winter fuel cuts say there are plenty of wealthy pensioners who do not need the benefit.

‘We’re not talking about millionaires’

Should a well-off couple in Broughty Ferry, for example, be entitled to the payment?

Mr Thomson thinks all pensioners should get it.

“We’re not talking about millionaires,” he told The Courier. “We believe it should be universal.

“I don’t accept that means testing should be brought in. Most people who utilise it are on a small income.”

Unite’s anger is so extreme that the trade union revoked invitations for First Minister John Swinney and Labour leader Anas Sarwar to speak at the conference.

Another dominant topic at the Caird Hall event has been concerns over the planned closure of Grangemouth oil refinery.

Grangemouth’s refinery will close in 2025. Image: PA.

The plant will close in 2025, costing up to 400 jobs.

Mr Thomson said Unite has members in Dundee and Fife who have shared their fears over the refinery’s demise.

He said: “There is a real anger from everybody, all over Scotland.”

The trade unionist warned more voters in Scotland will abandon the SNP and Tories for Reform UK unless given hope.

Nigel Farage’s party picked up hundreds of votes in two Perthshire by-elections on Thursday.

It also outperformed the Tories in Dundee and Fife seats at the general election in July.

“We’ve got the 2026 elections coming up – the continuation of these attacks on working-class people will only turn voters to Reform,” Mr Thomson said.

Conversation