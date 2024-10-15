‘I started my own business from my Stirling home after being diagnosed with MS – it made me more determined than ever’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I started my own business from my Stirling home after being diagnosed with MS – it made me more determined than ever’

Karen Graham turned her hobby into a business - and says it has also improved her mental health.

By Chloe Burrell
Karen (right) and Chris Graham of The Stirling Candle Company.
Karen and Chris Graham run The Stirling Candle Company. Image: The Stirling Candle Company/Candle Shack

A Stirling mum says being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) made her “more determined than ever” and pushed her to turn her candle-making hobby into a business.

Karen Graham, 44, started The Stirling Candle Making Company with her husband Chris, 44, last January.

The firm sells luxury scented candles and wax melts, handmade in the couple’s studio in their back garden in their spare time.

Karen Graham.
Karen started making candles after being diagnosed with MS. Image: The Stirling Candle Company/Candle Shack

Just six months prior the mum-of-two had been diagnosed with MS, and her “world changed overnight”.

The incurable condition affects the brain and spinal cord and it can cause fatigue, mobility issues and blurred vision.

Stirling mum with MS found light in candle-making

Karen previously worked a demanding job in the health sector and struggled with her mental health following her diagnosis, which left her family “devastated”.

She said: “The condition can be really disabling but every day is different so everything in my life now has to be planned out.

“Some days I wake up and my legs just won’t work, other days I’m extremely tired and it’s affected my balance a lot as well.

“It took a real toll on my mental health as well as that of my family.

“We did not know what the future looked like.”

Candle from The Stirling Candle Company.
A candle sold by the business. Image: The Stirling Candle Company/Candle Shack

Karen and Chris started making candles at home and soon decided to take their hobby to the next level with training from supplier Candle Shack.

Since then, their business has gone from strength to strength.

She added: “Candle-making gives me something to work towards and look forward to each day.

“The studio we created in our back garden is my happy place.

“It’s improved my mental wellbeing so much.

‘Having MS had made me more determined than ever’

“Considering the success while having this condition, I do feel incredibly proud and almost want to pinch myself.

“Had you told me I’d be doing this a couple of years ago I would never have believed you – the success we’ve had is unbelievable too.

“Having MS has made me more determined than ever.

“I’m not going to let it beat me and hopefully others see that, when you get a diagnosis like MS, your life has not ended.”

Cheryl Maclean, who runs the Candle Shack with her husband Duncan, added: “Karen and Chris have built an amazing business in a very short space of time, and it’s amazing to see something so positive and purposeful emerge from such a difficult situation.”

