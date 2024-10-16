Tayside and Fife braces for ‘disruption’ one year on from Storm Babet as yellow wind warning issued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Tayside and Fife braces for ‘disruption’ one year on from Storm Babet as yellow wind warning issued

The Met Office says large waves and flying debris could pose a 'danger to life'.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Breaking news
A yellow weather warning has been issued.

A yellow warning has been issued for high winds across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Met Office warns wind gusts of up to 80mph are set to hit Scotland from 3am on Sunday until noon on Monday – one year on from deadly Storm Babet.

The ‘disruption’ may be compounded by high tides, with ‘danger to life’ alerts for flying debris and power cuts in coastal areas.

yellow weather warning
The area to be affected. Image: Met Office

According to the forecaster, there is a “small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties”.

There is also “a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.”

Roads and bridges may have to close, buildings could be damaged and there could be power cuts.

The warning reads: “A windy period is expected across the whole of the UK on Sunday and into Monday, but across parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Northwest England and North West Wales there is an increased chance of some disruption.

“Initially, a period of strong south to southeasterly winds will likely develop through Sunday morning, with gusts of 50-60 mph possible in some inland areas, especially Northern Ireland and western Scotland, and perhaps up to 60-70 mph along exposed coasts and hills.

“Winds will then likely turn southwesterly, with a period of especially strong winds possible during Sunday afternoon and evening in western Scotland where gusts could potentially reach 70-80 mph in exposed areas, and more generally 55-65 mph in other parts of the warning area.

“These strong winds in conjunction with high spring tides may cause some disruption.”

Storm Babet devastation still affects communities one year on

Two people died and hundreds were displaced when Storm Babet swept across Tayside, Fife and Stirling between October 16 and 21 last year.

A rare ‘danger to life’ red weather warning was issued as Scotland was deluged with rain and high winds.

One year on, 58 homes flooded in Brechin remain empty after the River South Esk burst its banks.

