Tayside and Fife braces for ‘disruption’ one year on from Storm Babet as yellow wind warning issued

A yellow warning has been issued for high winds across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The Met Office warns wind gusts of up to 80mph are set to hit Scotland from 3am on Sunday until noon on Monday – one year on from deadly Storm Babet.

The ‘disruption’ may be compounded by high tides, with ‘danger to life’ alerts for flying debris and power cuts in coastal areas.

According to the forecaster, there is a “small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties”.

There is also “a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.”

Roads and bridges may have to close, buildings could be damaged and there could be power cuts.

The warning reads: “A windy period is expected across the whole of the UK on Sunday and into Monday, but across parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Northwest England and North West Wales there is an increased chance of some disruption.

“Initially, a period of strong south to southeasterly winds will likely develop through Sunday morning, with gusts of 50-60 mph possible in some inland areas, especially Northern Ireland and western Scotland, and perhaps up to 60-70 mph along exposed coasts and hills.

“Winds will then likely turn southwesterly, with a period of especially strong winds possible during Sunday afternoon and evening in western Scotland where gusts could potentially reach 70-80 mph in exposed areas, and more generally 55-65 mph in other parts of the warning area.

“These strong winds in conjunction with high spring tides may cause some disruption.”

Storm Babet devastation still affects communities one year on

Two people died and hundreds were displaced when Storm Babet swept across Tayside, Fife and Stirling between October 16 and 21 last year.

A rare ‘danger to life’ red weather warning was issued as Scotland was deluged with rain and high winds.

One year on, 58 homes flooded in Brechin remain empty after the River South Esk burst its banks.