Pupils at Dunblane military boarding school ‘put at risk of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse’

Pupils at a Dunblane military boarding school suffered “dreadful abuse”, according to the chair of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.

The report, by Lady Anne Smith on behalf of the inquiry, revealed that children at Queen Victoria School (QVS) suffered sexual, physical and emotional abuse from the late-1950s to the early-1990s.

Belts, slippers, a cricket bat and wooden dusters were used by teachers to harm children, all of whom boarded at the school.

Young male pupils were also subjected to violence and “unofficial punishments” by older boys in authority – who were prefects or monitors – during the 1980s.

They were tied to chairs with bags over their heads, and one child received threats of being thrown down a lift shaft.

This behaviour, described as “cruel and terrifying” by Lady Smith, was found to be commonplace in the senior boarding houses.

Children were also sexually abused by two teachers.

Ben Philip, who taught at the school between 1973 and 1993, groomed and abused multiple primary six boys.

He reportedly used a mixture of “kindness and intimidation” to present himself as a father figure.

This behaviour, as well as his “use of innuendo”, was found to be well known, despite no action being taken.

A drumming instructor at QVS, James Clark, abused seven girls between 2011 and 2019, and this included indecent assaults.

When his conduct was revealed to authorities, a system for child protection had already been established.

Pupils encouraged not to report abuse

Abusive practices conducted by staff and pupils went “unchecked”, according to Lady Smith.

She said: “Factors that enabled abuse to occur included inadequate management and oversight, not enough staff, and undue adherence to a robust military culture.

“The culture of the school was such that pupils were subjected to initiation ceremonies, there was a hierarchy that enabled abuse of power by senior pupils, differences were not tolerated, and pupils were, at times, not treated as the children they were.”

The judge added that staff “encouraged pupils not to clipe or report”, while some ignored obvious abuse.

QVS has apologised for abuse experienced by children who had been entrusted into its care.

Lady Smith said: “The current management, the Commissioners, and the MOD now understand that there is no room for complacency given the abuse that has taken place since 2010 despite the child protection systems and policies that had been put in place.”

QVS was constituted by a Royal Warrant initiated by Queen Victoria but enacted by her son, King Edward VII, who signed it in 1905.

The school initially only educated the sons of Scottish servicemen, but is now open to all children of military personnel.

Cases of abuse have also taken place at other Scottish boarding schools, including Fornethy House, Loretto School, Morrison’s Academy, and Gordonstoun.

