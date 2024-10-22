Pupils at Dunblane military boarding school ‘put at risk of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pupils at Dunblane military boarding school ‘put at risk of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse’

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry found pupils were subjected to "cruel and terrifying" behaviour that went unchecked for more than 40 years.

By Isla Glen
Abusive practices conducted by staff and pupils went 'unchecked' at the Stirlingshire boarding school. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA
Abusive practices conducted by staff and pupils went 'unchecked' at the Stirlingshire boarding school. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA

Pupils at a Dunblane military boarding school suffered “dreadful abuse”, according to the chair of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry.

The report, by Lady Anne Smith on behalf of the inquiry, revealed that children at Queen Victoria School (QVS) suffered sexual, physical and emotional abuse from the late-1950s to the early-1990s.

Belts, slippers, a cricket bat and wooden dusters were used by teachers to harm children, all of whom boarded at the school.

Young male pupils were also subjected to violence and “unofficial punishments” by older boys in authority – who were prefects or monitors – during the 1980s.

They were tied to chairs with bags over their heads, and one child received threats of being thrown down a lift shaft.

This behaviour, described as “cruel and terrifying” by Lady Smith, was found to be commonplace in the senior boarding houses.

Children were also sexually abused by two teachers.

Lady Anne Smith presented the findings on behalf of the inquiry

Ben Philip, who taught at the school between 1973 and 1993, groomed and abused multiple primary six boys.

He reportedly used a mixture of “kindness and intimidation” to present himself as a father figure.

This behaviour, as well as his “use of innuendo”, was found to be well known, despite no action being taken.

A drumming instructor at QVS, James Clark, abused seven girls between 2011 and 2019, and this included indecent assaults.

When his conduct was revealed to authorities, a system for child protection had already been established.

Pupils encouraged not to report abuse

Abusive practices conducted by staff and pupils went “unchecked”, according to Lady Smith.

She said: “Factors that enabled abuse to occur included inadequate management and oversight, not enough staff, and undue adherence to a robust military culture.

“The culture of the school was such that pupils were subjected to initiation ceremonies, there was a hierarchy that enabled abuse of power by senior pupils, differences were not tolerated, and pupils were, at times, not treated as the children they were.”

The judge added that staff “encouraged pupils not to clipe or report”, while some ignored obvious abuse.

QVS has apologised for abuse experienced by children who had been entrusted into its care.

Lady Smith said: “The current management, the Commissioners, and the MOD now understand that there is no room for complacency given the abuse that has taken place since 2010 despite the child protection systems and policies that had been put in place.”

QVS was constituted by a Royal Warrant initiated by Queen Victoria but enacted by her son, King Edward VII, who signed it in 1905.

The school initially only educated the sons of Scottish servicemen, but is now open to all children of military personnel.

Cases of abuse have also taken place at other Scottish boarding schools, including Fornethy House, Loretto School, Morrison’s Academy, and Gordonstoun.

