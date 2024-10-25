Worried investors of £5k Stirling whisky casks call for refund over ‘unbranded’ spirit switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Worried investors of £5k Stirling whisky casks call for refund over ‘unbranded’ spirit switch

Buyers say they invested in a product created in Stirling but Wolfcraig Distillers says it will now be distilled at an "alternative location".

By Alex Watson
Prices for a Wolfcraig Distillers 'Alpha Wolf Package' including a whisky cask started at £3,995. Image: Smit/Shutterstock
Prices for a Wolfcraig Distillers 'Alpha Wolf Package' including a whisky cask started at £3,995. Image: Smit/Shutterstock

Whisky lovers who spent thousands on casks from a Stirling distillery will instead receive “unbranded” spirit made in an unnamed Highland location.

Wolfcraig Distillers hoped to open a distillery and visitor centre at Stirling’s Craigforth campus, but planning permission was refused in March 2022.

But the company had already sold whisky casks to private individuals, priced between £4,000 and £6,000, paid for upfront.

Presented as an exclusive opportunity, a maximum of 1,000 casks were advertised for sale, meaning a total of around £5 million was potentially paid to the firm.

Wolfcraig Distillers says it will fulfil its cask orders at an alternative distillery within the agreed timeframe and with no impact on the quality of the whisky produced.

But investors are angry that they will not be given whisky distilled in Stirling, as they paid for a product with this particular provenance.

One buyer, Howard Downey, who spent about £5,000 on a cask, is from Stirling and says he was excited to invest in a local distillery.

But uncertainty about the distillery’s future and poor communication left Mr Downey unhappy with the situation.

Some of the original plans for the Wolfcraig distillery at Craigforth which was ultimately blocked. Image: Wolfcraig Distillers/Stirling Council

He contacted Wolfcraig Distillers in November 2023 to ask for a refund for his order and received a personal phone call from co-founder and director Jamie Lunn.

Mr Downey says Mr Lunn encouraged him to remain a customer and talked him out of his refund request.

In September, the whisky company informed customers that their casks would be filled before the end of 2024 – not in Stirling but in the Highlands.

In an email seen by The Courier, Jamie Lunn wrote: “In order to accelerate the filling of the much-awaited casks, we have leased a production facility in an existing Highland malt distillery, to create our Wolfcraig Single Malt.”

Who are Wolfcraig Distillers?

Wolfcraig Distillers currently sells several branded whisky blends (a combination of whiskies made at other distilleries), but has not yet released its own single malt expression.

The firm is headed up by Jamie Lunn and Richard Paterson, a master blender and distiller who is a well-known figure in the whisky world.

Richard Paterson, nicknamed ‘The Nose’ is a well-known figure on the whisky scene, and a director of Wolfcraig Distillers. Image: Sansho Scott/BFA. com/Shutterstock

Former Whyte & Mackay CEO Michael Lunn, Jamie Lunn’s father, was a founding director of Wolfcraig until his death in January 2023.

The Wolfcraig Distillers brand is intentionally linked to Stirling and its history; its name is a reference to a famous local legend of the city being protected by a wolf.

‘Lack of provenance is unacceptable’

Mr Downey is opposed to the casks being filled outside Stirling, arguing that the distilling location is key to any whisky’s heritage and taste.

He says the “lack of provenance is unacceptable”, and feels Wolfcraig is not honouring its commitment to customers, giving them no choice but to accept “unbranded” whisky.

Wolfcraig Distillers has had permission to convert the Craigforth campus building shown here into a distillery since 2023, but this renovation does not appear to have taken place. Image: Wolfcraig Distillers/Stirling Council

Another Wolfcraig cask buyer, Iain Smith, shares the concerns.

He said: “My fear is loss of value in a cask for all, as there will be no provenance associated with the cask – a cask that a person has bought at a premium price due to provenance.”

Wolfcraig tried various alternative options for opening its distillery, but eventually informed investors – referred to as “Wolfpack” members – of its intention to fill its casks in the Highlands by the end of December 2024.

Buyers say ‘arrogant’ company should give more choice

Mr Downey and Mr Smith both say communication from Wolfcraig Distillers regarding the casks has been lacking.

Mr Downey calls the company’s lack of engagement “arrogant”. He has again contacted the firm this month to ask for a full refund and is awaiting a response.

One of Wolfcraig Distillers’ whisky blends. Image: Wolfcraig Distillers

He thinks Wolfcraig should have given its cask buyers the option to either get their money back, accept the offer of their cask being filled at a different distillery, or wait for the Stirling Wolfcraig distillery to open and have the cask filled there.

“I would have been perfectly happy to have waited until they’d got their distillery in place under the terms that they offered, which is 12 years of maturation in the cask,” he says.

No impact on quality, argues Wolfcraig

But Wolfcraig Distillers co-founder Jamie Lunn said all plans meet the terms and conditions agreed at the time of sale.

“We remain fully committed to fulfilling our cask agreements with our members,” he said.

“Due to our plans for a whisky distillery in Stirling being rejected, we have secured an alternative distillery to produce the New Make Spirit under the close supervision of our master blenders, Richard Paterson and Ian Macmillan, ensuring it meets the high standards expected from our brand.

“All casks will be filled within the original timeframe, with no impact on quality.

“We have communicated these changes transparently, and this arrangement aligns with the terms and conditions outlined in the original agreements.

“We are excited for people to experience the new make spirit, which will reflect the quality and craftsmanship that Richard and Ian are renowned for.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Deborah Edgington MBE
Monifieth woman honoured by the King for helping British nationals in the Canary Islands
Unison members on the picket line.
Perth and Kinross strikes: Daily list of schools open and closed
3
German shorthaired pointers Molly and Hugo were saved in one of the attacks. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Police and council warned of dangerous Kinross dogs 6 months before fatal attack
4
Dundee West 2014 Yellows enjoying the new pitch. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
New £1m Dundee sports facility officially opened
The Kingsway in Dundee.
Police net £2.5million cocaine haul after 120mph chase and stinger stop in Dundee
Cameron Allan
Family's 'rot in hell' shout as Fife murdering rapists jailed for life
RNLB Inchcape on the slipway at Arbroath for the final time in March. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Ex-Arbroath lifeboat rises from the ashes to offer funeral services at sea
Nathan Evans.
Wellerman singer Nathan Evans set to play Dundee gig
Asda Halbeath in Dunfermline.
Police officer injured after rammy involving youths at Dunfermline Asda
Police at Cowgate, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Two women charged over Dundee cannabis haul

Conversation