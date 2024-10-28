Stirling Council leader Margaret Brisley dies aged 79

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Council leader Margaret Brisley dies aged 79

Margaret Brisley represented the people of Bannockburn for 44 years.

By Isla Glen
Margaret Brisley, the leader of Stirling Council. Image: Stirling Council
Margaret Brisley, the leader of Stirling Council. Image: Stirling Council

Stirling Council leader Margaret Brisley has died aged 79, just over a month after taking on the role.

She replaced Chris Kane as council leader in September, after he stepped down following his election as Stirling and Strathallan MP.

At the time, Ms Brisley said she was “hugely honoured” to be appointed.

Ms Brisley was a local councillor for 44 years, representing Bannockburn since 1980 and then the Eastern villages since 2007.

Her death, on Sunday (October 27), came after a short illness.

‘Her calming and professional presence will be missed’

Speaking on behalf of the Stirling constituency Labour Party, chairperson Charles Broadfoot, said: “Margaret was a public servant for five decades, as a high school teacher and, since 1980, as a Stirling Councillor.

“She will be missed by all who knew her and on behalf of her comrades in the Labour party, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to Margaret’s family at this sad time.”

Margaret Brisley in April 2022 when standing for re-election. Image: Stirling Labour

Deputy leader of Stirling Council, Councillor Gerry McGarvey, said: “Margaret was returned as a councillor at each of the 11 elections she stood in, which is testament to the dedication and hard work she undertook on behalf of her constituents.

“Her calming and professional presence will be missed at Stirling Council, and I am both sad at her passing and that I will not have more opportunity to learn from her.”

‘A trailblazer for women in local politics’

Chris Kane, said: “Margaret was a champion for Bannockburn and the Eastern villages for over 40 years.

“She was a trailblazer for women in local politics and a passionate advocate for local government.

“In her recent years she was a mentor to many Labour politicians, including me, and I shall miss her greatly.”

Councillor Brisley with colleagues Jen Preston, David Wilson, Gerry McGarvey, Danny Gibson and Chris Kane. Image: Stirling Labour

A former teacher, Ms Brisley held roles within Stirling District Council and Stirling Council, which formed in 1996.

She was most recently convener of the Finance, Economy & Corporate Support Committee and vice convener of the Children and Young People Committee.

She is survived by daughter Julie and son Paul, grandchildren Sarah, Gary, Hannah, Elizabeth and Lloyd and great-grandson Adam.

Away from politics, Ms Brisley was an avid attender of Crufts and owned a Bichon Frise called Casper.

Conversation