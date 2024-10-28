Stirling Council leader Margaret Brisley dies aged 79

Stirling Council leader Margaret Brisley has died aged 79, just over a month after taking on the role.

She replaced Chris Kane as council leader in September, after he stepped down following his election as Stirling and Strathallan MP.

At the time, Ms Brisley said she was “hugely honoured” to be appointed.

Ms Brisley was a local councillor for 44 years, representing Bannockburn since 1980 and then the Eastern villages since 2007.

Her death, on Sunday (October 27), came after a short illness.

‘Her calming and professional presence will be missed’

Speaking on behalf of the Stirling constituency Labour Party, chairperson Charles Broadfoot, said: “Margaret was a public servant for five decades, as a high school teacher and, since 1980, as a Stirling Councillor.

“She will be missed by all who knew her and on behalf of her comrades in the Labour party, I extend our heartfelt sympathies to Margaret’s family at this sad time.”

Deputy leader of Stirling Council, Councillor Gerry McGarvey, said: “Margaret was returned as a councillor at each of the 11 elections she stood in, which is testament to the dedication and hard work she undertook on behalf of her constituents.

“Her calming and professional presence will be missed at Stirling Council, and I am both sad at her passing and that I will not have more opportunity to learn from her.”

‘A trailblazer for women in local politics’

Chris Kane, said: “Margaret was a champion for Bannockburn and the Eastern villages for over 40 years.

“She was a trailblazer for women in local politics and a passionate advocate for local government.

“In her recent years she was a mentor to many Labour politicians, including me, and I shall miss her greatly.”

A former teacher, Ms Brisley held roles within Stirling District Council and Stirling Council, which formed in 1996.

She was most recently convener of the Finance, Economy & Corporate Support Committee and vice convener of the Children and Young People Committee.

She is survived by daughter Julie and son Paul, grandchildren Sarah, Gary, Hannah, Elizabeth and Lloyd and great-grandson Adam.

Away from politics, Ms Brisley was an avid attender of Crufts and owned a Bichon Frise called Casper.

