Seven stylish-not-spooky outfits in Perth this Halloween weekend

Perth is buzzing as locals pick up last-minute costumes for Halloween celebrations this weekend.

But while I spotted many spooky outfits on my visit to the Fair City – there were plenty of stylish looks too.

Here’s a roundup of some of the most fashionable people I met on my walkabout.

Michael Stolkarts, 27, from New York, living in Perth

What do you do for a living?

I work in a shop.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from a charity shop in the US, the shirt is from Vinted, the trousers are from Uniqlo and the boots were a gift from my parents.

How do you describe your style?

Comfortable. I like wearing dark and earthy colours.

Where do you like to shop?

Vinted.

Who is your style icon?

Ummm. Pass!

Abby Swan, 20, Perth

What do you do for a living?

I’m a music student at Perth UHI.

What are you wearing?

It’s all from Shein.

How do you describe your style?

Quite musician-like and grungy.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops and vintage kilo sales mostly. I recently discovered a website called Disturbia which is amazing.

Who is your style icon?

Dylan, she is a singer-songwriter.

Floyd Esemuede, 30, from Nigeria, living in Perth

What do you do for a living?

I am a carer.

What are you wearing?

Most of it is from Size?

How do you describe your style?

Cool.

Where do you like to shop?

Size? and H&M.

Who is your style icon?

Floyd Mayweather. He is an American boxer.

Margaret Nicoll, 69, Perth

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

The shoes and trousers and from M&S, the jumper is from Tesco and the jacket is from Zara.

How do you describe your style?

I don’t like things to be overcomplicated.

Where do you like to shop?

M&S and Zara.

Who is your style icon?

I just admire people who can throw things together but look really good.

Leo Alexander, 16, Perth

What do you do for a living?

I’m a social sciences student at Perth UHI.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from North Face, the T-shirt is from Shein, the trousers are from H&M and the shoes are Converse.

How do you describe your style?

Unique. I dress differently every day.

Where do you like to shop?

Vinted, charity shops and H&M.

Who is your style icon?

Tyler the Creator (American rapper).

Nia Manswell, 36, from Wales, visiting Perth

What do you do for a living?

I am a teacher.

What are you wearing?

The jeans and cardigan are from Asos, the top is from All Saints, the shoes are Uggs and the bag is Kate Spade.

How do you describe your style?

A mum trying to look cool.

Where do you like to shop?

All Saints and Asos.

Who is your style icon?

Frankie Bridge from The Saturdays.

Chloe Geddes, 16, Perth

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student at Perth UHI.

What are you wearing?

The top is from Pretty Little Thing, the jeans are from Primark, the boots are from Home Bargain and the bag is from TikTok shop.

How do you describe your style?

I don’t really have an aesthetic – I just dress for the season.

Where do you like to shop?

I get loads from Primark and TikTok shop because they are really cheap.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t really have one. I just buy things online that I think I would wear.