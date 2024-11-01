Seven stylish-not-spooky outfits in Perth this Halloween weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Seven stylish-not-spooky outfits in Perth this Halloween weekend

Seven Perth shoppers talk us through their outfits.

Three stylist looks in Perth this week. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Three stylist looks in Perth this week. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

Perth is buzzing as locals pick up last-minute costumes for Halloween celebrations this weekend.

But while I spotted many spooky outfits on my visit to the Fair City – there were plenty of stylish looks too.

Here’s a roundup of some of the most fashionable people I met on my walkabout.

Michael Stolkarts, 27, from New York, living in Perth

Michael Stolkarts. Image: Poppy Watson/DC

What do you do for a living?

I work in a shop.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from a charity shop in the US, the shirt is from Vinted, the trousers are from Uniqlo and the boots were a gift from my parents.

How do you describe your style?

Comfortable. I like wearing dark and earthy colours.

Where do you like to shop?

Vinted.

Who is your style icon?

Ummm. Pass!

Abby Swan, 20, Perth

Abby Swan. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a music student at Perth UHI.

What are you wearing?

It’s all from Shein.

How do you describe your style?

Quite musician-like and grungy.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops and vintage kilo sales mostly. I recently discovered a website called Disturbia which is amazing.

Who is your style icon?

Dylan, she is a singer-songwriter.

Floyd Esemuede, 30, from Nigeria, living in Perth

Floyd Esemuede. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am a carer.

What are you wearing?

Most of it is from Size?

How do you describe your style?

Cool.

Where do you like to shop?

Size? and H&M.

Who is your style icon?

Floyd Mayweather. He is an American boxer.

Margaret Nicoll, 69, Perth

Margaret Nicoll. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m retired.

What are you wearing?

The shoes and trousers and from M&S, the jumper is from Tesco and the jacket is from Zara.

How do you describe your style?

I don’t like things to be overcomplicated.

Where do you like to shop?

M&S and Zara.

Who is your style icon?

I just admire people who can throw things together but look really good.

Leo Alexander, 16, Perth

Leo Alexander. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a social sciences student at Perth UHI.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from North Face, the T-shirt is from Shein, the trousers are from H&M and the shoes are Converse.

How do you describe your style?

Unique. I dress differently every day.

Where do you like to shop?

Vinted, charity shops and H&M.

Who is your style icon?

Tyler the Creator (American rapper).

Nia Manswell, 36, from Wales, visiting Perth

Nia Manswell. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am a teacher.

What are you wearing?

The jeans and cardigan are from Asos, the top is from All Saints, the shoes are Uggs and the bag is Kate Spade.

How do you describe your style?

A mum trying to look cool.

Where do you like to shop?

All Saints and Asos.

Who is your style icon?

Frankie Bridge from The Saturdays.

Chloe Geddes, 16, Perth

Chloe Geddes. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I’m a student at Perth UHI.

What are you wearing?

The top is from Pretty Little Thing, the jeans are from Primark, the boots are from Home Bargain and the bag is from TikTok shop.

How do you describe your style?

I don’t really have an aesthetic – I just dress for the season.

Where do you like to shop?

I get loads from Primark and TikTok shop because they are really cheap.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t really have one. I just buy things online that I think I would wear.

Conversation