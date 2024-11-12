4 times Stirling councillors were caught up in bullying scandals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 times Stirling councillors were caught up in bullying scandals

Accusations of inappropriate behaviour have been made multiple times in recent years.

Bullying has proven to be an issue for Stirling Council over the last decade. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
By Isla Glen

Stirling Council was divided recently when a councillor previously suspended for bullying took the lead position on the local authority’s children’s committee.

Attempts to oust Councillor Danny Gibson failed last month, with opposition councillors labelling his appointment as chairman of an anti-bullying group a “sick joke”.

But this is not the first time Stirling Council has weathered a bullying scandal.

We take a look at the cases of four Stirling councillors accused of unacceptable behaviour during the last decade.

1) Gerry McGarvey – ‘verbal altercation’

Gerry McGarvey, a Labour councillor for Forth and Endrick, was banned from attending a council meeting after a “verbal altercation” over nursery provision with an elected member.

In August this year, the Standards Commission for Scotland decided he had behaved disrespectfully towards another elected member during the break of a council meeting on March 2, 2023.

Councillor Gerry McGarvey (left) with Councillor Neil Benny and Councillor Scott Farmer take part in 2024’s Remembrance Sunday procession.  Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The panel heard how Mr McGarvey, the current deputy leader of Stirling Council, became “angry, frustrated and agitated” with another councillor.

He was seen to have stood over the councillor, raised his voice, and repeatedly pointed his finger at her.

The Standards Commission concluded that Mr McGarvey’s conduct did not meet the code’s threshold for bullying, so suspended his right to attend the next full council meeting.

2) Danny Gibson – bullied senior council officer

Danny Gibson, Labour Councillor for Stirling North, was suspended for five months in June 2023, after he was found to have breached the councillors’ code of conduct.

It was ruled he had behaved disrespectfully towards council officers, and had bullied a senior council officer between 2018 and 2019, while deputy leader of Stirling Council.

Councillor Danny Gibson represents Stirling North. Image: Stirling Council

Stirling councillors also banned Mr Gibson from representing Stirling Council on any outside bodies for the duration of the current council. This punishment was rescinded in October.

Mr Gibson’s position leading Stirling Council’s children’s committee and an anti-bullying group has been criticised by SNP councillors, due to his past offences.

3) Alasdair MacPherson – acted ‘aggressively’ towards public

Alasdair MacPherson, an independent councillor for Bannockburn, was banned from council meetings for five months in 2014.

He was found to have broken the councillors’ code of conduct at a licensing committee meeting in September 2012, during discussions over JD Wetherspoon’s plan to open a pub on Spittal Street.

Stirling councillor Alasdair MacPherson, pictured in 2013. Image: DC Thomson

Complaints were received about the councillor acting “aggressively” towards people present who objected to the proposed bar.

Mr MacPherson, who was an SNP councillor at the time, was found to have “failed to respect members of the public” and resigned from all council committees.

4) Maureen Bennison – resigned over ‘toxic abuse and threats’

In 2020, Maureen Bennison, who represented Bannockburn, resigned from the SNP over claims of bullying and sexism.

At the time, in a letter to then council leader Scott Farmer, she said reasonable debate had “proved impossible”.

Ms Bennison also alleged that “toxic abuse and threats” had been directed at women trying to speak out on the Scottish Government’s then proposed changes to gender recognition.

She dubbed then Stirling SNP MP Alyn Smith “a misogynist”, adding: “I refuse to be pushed around by either him or his staff.”

In response, an SNP spokesperson said Ms Bennison had not “conducted herself as an SNP representative for some time”, and called for her to step down.

