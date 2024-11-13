Bridge of Allan high street roadworks ‘kick in the teeth’ to small businesses weeks before Christmas

Traders in Bridge of Allan have called disruptive roadworks in the run-up to Christmas a “kick in the teeth” for local businesses.

Stirling Council has announced road resurfacing on a half-mile stretch of Henderson Street, the town’s main thoroughfare, is due to start on Sunday, November 17.

Temporary traffic lights will be in operation from the Inverallan Road roundabout to Melville Place between 9am and 3.45pm each day.

The council says it expects the resurfacing to last between six and seven days, depending on the weather conditions.

In a letter handed to local businesses last week, the authority pledged to minimise the impact where possible and apologised for the inconvenience, but wrote: “It is unavoidable that the works will cause disruption to residents/businesses.”

However, Henderson Street business owners say the timing of the rescheduled roadworks – which were originally started and abandoned in spring this year – is particularly bad, and they were not consulted beforehand.

Eric Ruhl, who owns furniture and interiors shop Nutshell, said: “It couldn’t have come at a worse time.

“We’re struggling. We really do struggle in Bridge of Allan.”

Mr Ruhl fears the work will take longer than the council expects, eating into the busy Christmas-shopping period.

“It’s a crucial time for a lot of people. It’s make or break,” he added.

The proprietor feels Stirling Council should have scheduled the resurfacing for January or February, and Lorraine Colville, owner of hair salon The Colour Lounge, agrees.

She said: “Why are they doing it now, when you’re going to get people Christmas shopping?”

Ms Colville is concerned that too much simultaneous disruption on the roads in and around Stirling will put customers off.

“It’s bad enough that I’ve got clients travelling from Alloa, who are now coming along the Causewayhead Road, stuck at traffic lights there,” she said.

“Every client is going to be at least 15 minutes late.

“Clients become frustrated. If they can’t get here and they’re having a stressful day, they turn around and they don’t come. So, the loss of business is horrendous.”

Jennifer and Steven Wilson, owners of Bridge of Allan Hardware, said: “It feels like a kick in the teeth to small businesses causing disruption this close to Christmas.

“There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the current economy, so this is the last thing independent businesses need just now.”

‘Bridge of Allan is open for business’

In a joint statement, Bridge of Allan councillors Alasdair Tollemache and Robin Kleinman said: “Whilst we understand the importance of the roadworks, doing it at this time of the year concerns us.

“We would urge visitors to visit Bridge of Allan during the roadworks. Henderson Street has many great local shops and businesses which offer so much to the visitor.

“The Christmas light switch-on, on Saturday November 23, will not be affected, as no works will happen on that day.”

Douglass Ross, owner of Allanwater Brewhouse and vice chair of Discover Bridge of Allan echoed the councillors’ message.

He said: “Bridge of Allan is open for business.

“Despite the roadworks that may be happening, there’s plenty of parking, there’s plenty of access.

“The shops are all open, and the town’s Christmas celebrations will not be affected.”

Stirling Council has been approached for comment.

