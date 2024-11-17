Great pictures as Kirriemuir sparkles for Christmas lights switch-on There was also a festive fair in Kirrie Town Hall before the festive lights display was illuminated. Merry Christmas Kirriemuir! Image: Paul Reid By Graham Brown November 17 2024, 5:15pm November 17 2024, 5:15pm Share Great pictures as Kirriemuir sparkles for Christmas lights switch-on Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5126606/kirriemuir-christmas-lights-switch-on-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Kirriemuir’s Christmas lights display warmed up a cold evening for locals on Saturday. The switch-on was the highlight of a busy day which also featured a Christmas fair and Santa’s grotto in the Town Hall. Families then flocked to the heart of the wee red town for the main event. And the display includes Kirrie’s fairtytale son, Peter Pan, watching over the brightly-lit tree in The Square. This coming weekend will be a busy one in Brechin and Carnoustie for their festive events. Details of other Christmas lights switch-ons in Tayside and Fife can also be found HERE. Photographer Paul Reid went along to join the Kirrie festive fun. Fun lights. Image: Paul Reid Bright lights in Kirriemuir. Image: Paul Reid Music played on the night. Image: Paul Reid Dog lights added to the festivities. Image: Paul Reid Quick pose for the camera. Image: Paul Reid A shop window display in the square. Image: Paul Reid Group photo with Santa. Image: Paul Reid Lightsaber fun. Image: Paul Reid Peter Pan decorations. Image: Paul Reid Some goodies for the night. Image: Paul Reid Santa and some elves. Image: Paul Reid A fun evening for the Christmas lights in Kirrie. Image: Paul Reid
