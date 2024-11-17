Great pictures as Kirriemuir sparkles for Christmas lights switch-on

Kirriemuir’s Christmas lights display warmed up a cold evening for locals on Saturday.

The switch-on was the highlight of a busy day which also featured a Christmas fair and Santa’s grotto in the Town Hall.

Families then flocked to the heart of the wee red town for the main event.

And the display includes Kirrie’s fairtytale son, Peter Pan, watching over the brightly-lit tree in The Square.

This coming weekend will be a busy one in Brechin and Carnoustie for their festive events.

Photographer Paul Reid went along to join the Kirrie festive fun.