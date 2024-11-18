Vehicle crashes into central reservation on A9 near Dunblane

Drivers faced delays after a crash on the A9 near Dunblane on Monday morning.

A vehicle collided with the central reservation on the northbound carriageway.

The incident happened just to the north of Dunblane at around 8.45am.

The road was restricted for about 45 minutes but has now been cleared.

It has not been confirmed if anyone was injured.

It comes after drivers faced queues of up to 20 minutes due to a crash on the A9 near Forteviot, south of Perth, on Sunday evening.