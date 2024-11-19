Blair Drummond welcomes new train for launch of Santa’s Secret Railway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blair Drummond welcomes new train for launch of Santa’s Secret Railway

The train ride is free during the Stirling attraction's Christmas Spectacular event. 

By Ellidh Aitken
Hector the train with park director Hector Muir. Image: Blair Drummond Safari Park
Hector the train with park director Hector Muir. Image: Blair Drummond Safari Park

Blair Drummond Safari Park has welcomed a new train for the launch of Santa’s Secret Railway as part of its Christmas Spectacular.

The park will host the event from November 30 until December 23.

The train, named after park director Hector Muir, will take passengers on a journey through the forest and lakeside, with views of Chimp Island.

Guests will also be given a behind-the-scenes peek at the North Pole and hear how Santa prepares for Christmas Day.

Blair Drummond welcomes new train ahead of Christmas event

Hector said: “The arrival is an exciting milestone for the park.

“This train offers a brand-new way for visitors to experience the incredible wildlife and beautiful scenery we’re so proud of at Blair Drummond.

“Whether it’s festive fun or an everyday adventure, we hope Hector will create unforgettable memories for our guests.”

The train will depart from a purpose-built platform near the pedal boats.

The new train being delivered. Image: Blair Drummond Safari Park
The train is painted in Blair Drummond colours. Image: Blair Drummond Safari Park
Hector is named after park director Hector Muir. Image: Blair Drummond Safari Park

The journey is free during the Stirling attraction’s Christmas Spectacular event.

After the festive season, the narration on board will shift to highlight the park’s animals and native wildlife.

The new train is designed as a traditional steam engine and features brass details, an authentic chime whistle and a swinging brass bell.

It is also decorated in Blair Drummond’s green and orange colours.

The Courier has listed 11 of the most unusual animals to see at the safari park.

Conversation