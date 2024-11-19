Blair Drummond welcomes new train for launch of Santa’s Secret Railway

Blair Drummond Safari Park has welcomed a new train for the launch of Santa’s Secret Railway as part of its Christmas Spectacular.

The park will host the event from November 30 until December 23.

The train, named after park director Hector Muir, will take passengers on a journey through the forest and lakeside, with views of Chimp Island.

Guests will also be given a behind-the-scenes peek at the North Pole and hear how Santa prepares for Christmas Day.

Blair Drummond welcomes new train ahead of Christmas event

Hector said: “The arrival is an exciting milestone for the park.

“This train offers a brand-new way for visitors to experience the incredible wildlife and beautiful scenery we’re so proud of at Blair Drummond.

“Whether it’s festive fun or an everyday adventure, we hope Hector will create unforgettable memories for our guests.”

The train will depart from a purpose-built platform near the pedal boats.

The journey is free during the Stirling attraction’s Christmas Spectacular event.

After the festive season, the narration on board will shift to highlight the park’s animals and native wildlife.

The new train is designed as a traditional steam engine and features brass details, an authentic chime whistle and a swinging brass bell.

It is also decorated in Blair Drummond’s green and orange colours.

The Courier has listed 11 of the most unusual animals to see at the safari park.