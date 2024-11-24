Pictures: Locals brave Storm Bert for Bridge of Allan’s Christmas lights switch-on

The magic of Christmas arrived in Bridge of Allan on Saturday as the town switched on its lights.

Festivities planned around the switch-on were cancelled due to bad weather as Storm Bert brought sleet and snow to the area, causing chaos on the roads.

Despite this, the community braved the weather and gathered together to see the lights being switched on.

Photographer Gregor Boyd was there to capture the celebrations.

