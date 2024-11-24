Pictures: Locals brave Storm Bert for Bridge of Allan’s Christmas lights switch-on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Pictures: Locals brave Storm Bert for Bridge of Allan’s Christmas lights switch-on

The Bridge of Allan community braved the weather see to the festive lights being switched on.

Bridge of Allan locals gather round the Christmas tree. Image: Gregor Boyd
Bridge of Allan locals gather round the Christmas tree. Image: Gregor Boyd
By Isla Glen

The magic of Christmas arrived in Bridge of Allan on Saturday as the town switched on its lights.

Festivities planned around the switch-on were cancelled due to bad weather as Storm Bert brought sleet and snow to the area, causing chaos on the roads.

People help to push a vehicle uphill in the snow at Stirling.
Earlier in the day, people help to push a vehicle uphill in Stirling. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Despite this, the community braved the weather and gathered together to see the lights being switched on.

Photographer Gregor Boyd was there to capture the celebrations.

Bridge of Allan locals brave the weather to see the Christmas lights.  Image: Gregor Boyd
The audience wait for the switch-on. Image: Gregor Boyd
Chairperson Amanda Coulthard speaking before the switch on. Image: Gregor Boyd
A bagpiper plays Christmas songs before the switch on. Image: Gregor Boyd
The lights are on! Image: Gregor Boyd
Spectators wrap up warm to see the lights.  Image: Gregor Boydd
Lights on Henderson Street brighten the gloomy night.  Image: Gregor Boyd
The Christmas tree looking pretty. Image: Gregor Boyd

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Angus police officer Kieran Ritson.
Angus police officer risked life to save woman from falling into the North Sea 
Kids eagerly await Santa at Cupar Christmas lights switch on. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Cupar Christmas light switch-on
An ambulance on Rannoch Road. Image: Supplied
Police probe after man, 56, assaulted on Perth street
Grace with toddler Alastair
Netflix film tells story of Stirlingshire mum who gave birth to world’s first IVF…
The incident happened close to the junction with Union Place. Image: Supplied
Man taken to hospital after being hit by car on Dundee's Perth Road
denise clair
Woman raped by footballer David Goodwillie accuses ministers of ‘shameful’ delays on landmark prosecution…
6
A car has crashed into Glenwood High School. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Glenrothes gas leak probe as car crashes into school
The burnt-out car on St Columba Gardens. Image: Supplied
Burnt-out car left on Dundee street after fire
HMP Polmont
Nightmare Dundee boyfriend jailed again for abusing partner from behind bars
Rambo knife
Fife teen happy repaying community after 'Rambo knife' and imitation gun crimes

Conversation