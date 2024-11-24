News Pictures: Locals brave Storm Bert for Bridge of Allan’s Christmas lights switch-on The Bridge of Allan community braved the weather see to the festive lights being switched on. Bridge of Allan locals gather round the Christmas tree. Image: Gregor Boyd By Isla Glen November 24 2024, 2:49pm November 24 2024, 2:49pm Share Pictures: Locals brave Storm Bert for Bridge of Allan’s Christmas lights switch-on Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5130440/bridge-of-allan-christmas-lights-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment The magic of Christmas arrived in Bridge of Allan on Saturday as the town switched on its lights. Festivities planned around the switch-on were cancelled due to bad weather as Storm Bert brought sleet and snow to the area, causing chaos on the roads. Earlier in the day, people help to push a vehicle uphill in Stirling. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire Despite this, the community braved the weather and gathered together to see the lights being switched on. Photographer Gregor Boyd was there to capture the celebrations. Bridge of Allan locals brave the weather to see the Christmas lights. Image: Gregor Boyd The audience wait for the switch-on. Image: Gregor Boyd Chairperson Amanda Coulthard speaking before the switch on. Image: Gregor Boyd A bagpiper plays Christmas songs before the switch on. Image: Gregor Boyd The lights are on! Image: Gregor Boyd Spectators wrap up warm to see the lights. Image: Gregor Boydd Lights on Henderson Street brighten the gloomy night. Image: Gregor Boyd The Christmas tree looking pretty. Image: Gregor Boyd For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook
