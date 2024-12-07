Hunt for pyjama clad thief after armed robbery at Stirling petrol station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt for pyjama clad thief after armed robbery at Stirling petrol station

Man wearing pyjama trousers and brandishing a 'weapon' demanded cigarettes and cash.

By Neil Henderson
Shell petrol station on Kerse Road in Stirling.
Shell petrol station on Kerse Road in Stirling. Image: Google Street View

A police probe has been launched after an armed robbery by a man wearing pyjamas at a petrol station in Stirling.

A man wearing pyjama trousers and brandishing a “weapon” forced entry to the Shell petrol station on Kerse Road at around 4.30am on Saturday.

A 26-year-old female member of staff was threatened by the thief who demanded cigarettes and money.

The man then fled the station along Kerse Road with a quantity of cigarettes.

Man brandishing ‘weapon’ demanded cigarettes and money

The suspect is described as white, between 20 and 30 years of age, and was wearing a black and grey North Face jacket.

He is also thought to be wearing a pink hoodie or pyjama top underneath, tartan pyjama trousers and a Burberry scarf covering the lower half of his face.

The woman employee was uninjured but left shaken by the ordeal.

Detectives investigating the armed robbery are appealing for witnesses who may have spotted the unusually dressed man to come forward.

Detective Sergeant John Hunter, said: “Thankfully the lady in the shop wasn’t hurt but this was very frightening for her to experience.

“The suspect’s clothes are very distinctive. He would have been a standout if you walked or drove by him in the early hours of this morning.

Police appeal

“Officers are carrying out door-to-door enquiries and checking CCTV in the area, but are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the description of the man, who has been in the area and may have dashcam footage or has any information that may assist the officers with their enquiries.”

Information can be passed to police via police 101 quoting incident number 0643 of Saturday, December 7.

Alternatively, details can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

 

