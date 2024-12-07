Hunt for pyjama clad thief after armed robbery at Stirling petrol station

A police probe has been launched after an armed robbery by a man wearing pyjamas at a petrol station in Stirling.

A man wearing pyjama trousers and brandishing a “weapon” forced entry to the Shell petrol station on Kerse Road at around 4.30am on Saturday.

A 26-year-old female member of staff was threatened by the thief who demanded cigarettes and money.

The man then fled the station along Kerse Road with a quantity of cigarettes.

Man brandishing ‘weapon’ demanded cigarettes and money

The suspect is described as white, between 20 and 30 years of age, and was wearing a black and grey North Face jacket.

He is also thought to be wearing a pink hoodie or pyjama top underneath, tartan pyjama trousers and a Burberry scarf covering the lower half of his face.

The woman employee was uninjured but left shaken by the ordeal.

Detectives investigating the armed robbery are appealing for witnesses who may have spotted the unusually dressed man to come forward.

Detective Sergeant John Hunter, said: “Thankfully the lady in the shop wasn’t hurt but this was very frightening for her to experience.

“The suspect’s clothes are very distinctive. He would have been a standout if you walked or drove by him in the early hours of this morning.

Police appeal

“Officers are carrying out door-to-door enquiries and checking CCTV in the area, but are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the description of the man, who has been in the area and may have dashcam footage or has any information that may assist the officers with their enquiries.”

Information can be passed to police via police 101 quoting incident number 0643 of Saturday, December 7.

Alternatively, details can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.