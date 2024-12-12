Stirling’s Christie Clock to be reinstated at cost of £873k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Stirling’s Christie Clock to be reinstated at cost of £873k

Options presented included a full restoration, a delay in reinstatement, and replicating all or some of the clock's design with new stonework.

By Isla Glen
The beloved Christie Clock was torn down last year. Image: Barry Hughes
The beloved Christie Clock was torn down last year. Image: Barry Hughes

Stirling’s beloved Christie Clock will undergo a full reinstatement costing £873,460, more than a year after its shock demolition.

At a full meeting of Stirling Council on December 12, officials were presented with four options to reinstate the landmark.

These included a full restoration, a delay in reinstatement, and replicating all or some of the design with new stonework.

The decision was taken to restore the column and clock head with as much of the existing stonework as possible.

This was described as the “most optimum method” from a conservation view, and was recommended by council officers.

What remains of the Christie Clock. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

However, Green councillor Alasdair Tollemache and independent Alasdair MacPherson were both in favour of option four.

This would have involved preserving the plinth and delaying restoration plans.

Locals were left shocked and outraged when the 117-year-old Christie Clock was torn down in September 2023.

A month later, Stirling Council bosses pledged to rebuild the clock.

However, in March councillors rejected the £873,000 repair bill and opted to examine more “cost-effective” solutions.

What happens to the Christie Clock now?

The plinth of the Christie Clock – a memorial to former provost George Christie, erected in 1906 – still stands in Allan Park.

The crown, clock and column were all removed, with some sections reported to be “intact”.

It is expected the reinstatement process will require 24 weeks for preparation work, 29 weeks for off-site restoration, and 26 weeks for on-site works.

This gives an estimated restoration date of October 2026.

The Christie Clock was damaged on September 1 2023. Image: Barry Hughes

What were the other options?

Councillors were presented with four options when deciding the fate of the Christie Clock.

They selected option one, priced at £873,460, which is a full restoration with as much of the stonework as possible.

Option two, priced at £827,850, was to replicated the column with new stonework while restoring the clock head.

Footage shows the excavator pushing at the scaffolding and causing the stone column to break. Image: Barry Hughes

A replica of the column and the clock was included in option three, using new stone with a bill of £808,753.

The cheapest option, estimated at £33,800, was to delay the repair.

Under this decision, the plinth would be preserved with a bespoke capping piece to prevent further water ingress and weathering.

It would also have been cleaned and repointed.

This option was added to ensure that, in the event Stirling Council was instructed by officials to rebuild the clock or financial pressures eased, this would still be possible.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

CR0047137, Claire Warrender, Cupar. Public meeting to discuss flooding issues in Cupar - it's on the back of the major new year flood where several people had to leave their homes. It will be chaired by Willie Rennie MSP and attended by officials from Fife Council, Sepa and others. It's expected to be busy. Please get pics of the officials on the panel and the public in the audience. Picture Shows; Councillor David Ross, Bell Baxter High School, Carslogie Road, Cupar, 26th February 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Bid to keep Fife council tax rise below 10% - but capital projects face…
Stirling Castle is a popular destination for tourists. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Council tax rise and new tourist tax both on the cards for Stirling
An overhead view of the paper mill
Operations resume at Fife paper mill after huge fire
ATM withdrawal
Perth carer took resident's bank card on Christmas Eve and used nearly £10k
Several pharmacies will be open on Christmas Day. Image: PA
Which pharmacies are open in Tayside on Christmas Day?
Hotel Chocolat could be opening in St Andrews. Image: Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Hotel Chocolat eyes new St Andrews store
Former Dundee FC youth player Scott Robertson has died
Tributes as former Dundee FC and Carnoustie footballer dies aged 35
Daniel Doherty at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Predatory priest jailed for 16 months at Kirkcaldy after train assault
The former public toilets just off Auchterarder High Street.
Axed Auchterarder toilets to become banking hub despite community bid to block it
Stirling Train Station
Disruption to Tayside and Stirling trains after overhead wire damage

Conversation