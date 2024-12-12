Council tax rise and new tourist tax both on the cards for Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Council tax rise and new tourist tax both on the cards for Stirling

A tourist tax covering the entire Stirling Council area could bring in up to £7.5 million.

By Isla Glen
Stirling Castle is a popular destination for tourists. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson
Stirling Castle is a popular destination for tourists. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

Council tax could rise for Stirling residents next year.

At a full meeting of Stirling Council on December 12, councillors approved the council’s Medium Term Financial Strategy for 2025-2030.

This essentially outlines how Stirling Council will ensure it has the resources to deliver what it must.

As part of this, an increase in council tax for 2025-2026 is possible.

Rises of 7.5%, 10% and 12.5% that would bring in £4.5 million, £6 million and £7.5 million respectively will all be considered by councillors at a later date.

For example, council tax band D is set at £1,481.50 for 2024-25.

If a rise is agreed, the annual increase would be £111 for 7.5%, £148 for 10%, and £185 for 12.5% per household.

A table explaining how much council tax would rise per band, if approved. Image: Stirling Council

The Scottish Government announced a council tax freeze for 2024-25.

Grant funding was issued to local authorities which opted not to implement a change.

Stirling Council received £2.923 million – the equivalent of a 4.9% increase in council tax.

However, the Scottish Government’s recent budget stipulated there would be no council tax freeze for 2025-2026.

Council tax represents 19% of Stirling Council’s income.

The Medium Term Financial Strategy for 2025-2030 report states that an increase in council tax would “improve the council’s financial sustainability at a time of significant cost and inflationary pressures”.

The final decision on raising council tax will be made by councillors at a later date.

It is hoped that this measure, alongside others, would help to plug a local budget gap of £51 million between 2025 and 2030.

Tourist tax expected in June 2027

Stirling Council also plans to introduce a tourist tax in the city and surrounding area, including the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park.

Local authorities were given the power to apply a visitor levy by the Scottish Government earlier this year.

The scheme would charge a percentage rate on overnight accommodation for holidaymakers.

The rate charged may vary by trip purpose or by area, but not by accommodation type.

The Wallace Monument is a popular local attraction. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson

The council will be able to specify a maximum number of nights for applying the levy.

During the December 12 meeting, officials agreed to a draft plan for a tourist tax and a consultation on implementing the scheme.

If the tax were to be implemented, it is predicted it would bring in between £5 million and £7.5 million at 5%, or £1.5 million to £2.3 million at 1%.

A plan will go before Stirling Council in December 2025 for approval.

Then, should councillors back the scheme, the target start date would be June 2027.

Some councillors raised concerns that the timescale for implementing the tax was too long during a time of severe financial pressures, but agreed to go ahead with the plan.

Was a new leader of Stirling Council chosen?

It was expected that a new council leader would be appointed during the meeting, following the unexpected death of Margaret Brisley earlier in the year.

Margaret Brisley, the former leader of Stirling Council. Image: Stirling Council

She replaced Chris Kane, who stepped down after being elected Labour MP for Stirling and Strathallan.

However, members requested that the decision on a new leader be deferred until January, and this was accepted.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

CR0047137, Claire Warrender, Cupar. Public meeting to discuss flooding issues in Cupar - it's on the back of the major new year flood where several people had to leave their homes. It will be chaired by Willie Rennie MSP and attended by officials from Fife Council, Sepa and others. It's expected to be busy. Please get pics of the officials on the panel and the public in the audience. Picture Shows; Councillor David Ross, Bell Baxter High School, Carslogie Road, Cupar, 26th February 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Bid to keep Fife council tax rise below 10% - but capital projects face…
An overhead view of the paper mill
Operations resume at Fife paper mill after huge fire
ATM withdrawal
Perth carer took resident's bank card on Christmas Eve and used nearly £10k
The beloved Christie Clock was torn down last year. Image: Barry Hughes
Stirling's Christie Clock to be reinstated at cost of £873k
Several pharmacies will be open on Christmas Day. Image: PA
Which pharmacies are open in Tayside on Christmas Day?
Hotel Chocolat could be opening in St Andrews. Image: Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Hotel Chocolat eyes new St Andrews store
Former Dundee FC youth player Scott Robertson has died
Tributes as former Dundee FC and Carnoustie footballer dies aged 35
Daniel Doherty at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court
Predatory priest jailed for 16 months at Kirkcaldy after train assault
The former public toilets just off Auchterarder High Street.
Axed Auchterarder toilets to become banking hub despite community bid to block it
Stirling Train Station
Disruption to Tayside and Stirling trains after overhead wire damage

Conversation