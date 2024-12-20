Water rescue units called to ‘police incident’ in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Water rescue units called to ‘police incident’ in Stirling

Locals also spotted a helicopter in the area.

By Andrew Robson & Isla Glen
Emergency services on Ladysneuk Road in Stirling amid water rescue
Emergency services on Ladysneuk Road. Image: Supplied

Emergency crews including water rescue units were called to a “police incident” in Stirling on Friday night.

Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and the Scottish Ambulance descended on Ladysneuk Road in Cambuskenneth at around 8pm.

Two water rescue units were called to the scene close to the Ricoh UK factory.

Locals also report seeing a helicopter hover over the area.

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

An eyewitness reported seeing multiple emergency response vehicles when driving by.

Emergency crews left the scene in Stirling around 9 pm
Emergency crews left the scene around 9pm. Image: Supplied

She said: “There was an ambulance, fire engine, police car and others on Ladysneuk Road as you go into Cambuskenneth.

“They were by the Ricoh factory not long past the railway crossing barriers.

“I also saw a helicopter hovering near the Wallace Monument when leaving Springkerse Retail Park.”

“I hope everything is alright.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to assist with a police incident in Cambuskenneth, Stirling, at 8.04pm on Friday.

“Two appliances and two water rescue units were sent to the scene

“We received the stop message at 8.54pm.”

Police Scotland has been approached for more information.

More from News

The M90 near Glenfarg.
Months of M90 closures planned due to roadworks south of Perth
Montrose woman Wilma Porter, who died in an Aberdeenshire crash
Montrose woman, 79, dies in hospital 10 days after Aberdeenshire crash
Grove Academy pupils with their famous Merry Bratmas door. Image: Grove Academy
Dundee school's decorative 'Merry Bratmas' door gets 87k likes on TikTok
Gardyne Castle in Friockheim
Person taken to hospital after air ambulance called to 16th-century Angus castle
Emergency services at Seagate, Dundee.
Paramedics and undercover police called to assault on busy Dundee street
Fiona Wood
Kinross woman becomes Countdown's first female winner in 26 years
The woman was attacked on Postgate linking Glenrothes bus station and shopping centre.
Woman assaulted by youth wearing 'bandana' face covering in Glenrothes
The A90 near Tealing. Image: Google Street View
Person taken to hospital after crash on A90 near Tealing
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Bus stop sex pest and 'what the fudge'
Roadworks on A90 between Perth and Dundee.
Major roadworks on A90 between Dundee and Perth to end

Conversation