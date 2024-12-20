Water rescue units called to ‘police incident’ in Stirling

Emergency crews including water rescue units were called to a “police incident” in Stirling on Friday night.

Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and the Scottish Ambulance descended on Ladysneuk Road in Cambuskenneth at around 8pm.

Two water rescue units were called to the scene close to the Ricoh UK factory.

Locals also report seeing a helicopter hover over the area.

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

An eyewitness reported seeing multiple emergency response vehicles when driving by.

She said: “There was an ambulance, fire engine, police car and others on Ladysneuk Road as you go into Cambuskenneth.

“They were by the Ricoh factory not long past the railway crossing barriers.

“I also saw a helicopter hovering near the Wallace Monument when leaving Springkerse Retail Park.”

“I hope everything is alright.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to assist with a police incident in Cambuskenneth, Stirling, at 8.04pm on Friday.

“Two appliances and two water rescue units were sent to the scene

“We received the stop message at 8.54pm.”

Police Scotland has been approached for more information.