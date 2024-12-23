News Delays on A9 near Dunblane after two-vehicle crash Part of the road was blocked for more than 90 minutes. By Bryan Copland December 23 2024, 1:16pm December 23 2024, 1:16pm Share Delays on A9 near Dunblane after two-vehicle crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5151142/delays-a9-northbound-dunblane-crash/ Copy Link 1 comment Traffic on the A9 near Dunblane after a crash. Image: Supplied Drivers faced delays on the A9 near Dunblane after a two-vehicle crash on Monday. One lane of the northbound carriageway was blocked following the collision just after 1pm. Emergency services were called to the scene. The crash caused long queues. Traffic Scotland confirmed that the road had been cleared at around 2.40pm. It has not been confirmed if anyone was injured.
Conversation