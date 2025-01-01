Family pay tribute to ‘wonderful father’ who died in Christmas Day crash near Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family pay tribute to ‘wonderful father’ who died in Christmas Day crash near Stirling

David Buckley was pronounced dead at the scene.

By Andrew Robson
Man named following Christmas day Stirling crash
The road was closed for around 10 hours following the crash. Image: Police Scotland/Google Maps

The motorcyclist who died in a crash near Stirling on Christmas Day has been named.

David Buckley, 60, died after the collision involving a red Audi A7 and a grey Moto Guzzi V100 motorcycle on December 25.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the A811 between the King’s Knot roundabout and Kippen Station roundabout near Leckie at around 2pm.

David, the rider of the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family issued the following statement: “Our Darling Dave will be forever missed and never forgotten.

David Buckley.
David Buckley. Image: Police Scotland

“He was a wonderful father, husband, son, brother, uncle and friend to everyone who knew him.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family and friends during this difficult time.

“In these tragic circumstances, we kindly request privacy.”

The driver of the Audi, a 72-year-old man, was taken to Forth Valley Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The road was closed for around 10 hours following the collision.

Appeal for Dacia driver after fatal Stirling crash

Sergeant Fraser Easton, from the road policing unit in Stirling, said, “Our thoughts remain with family and friends of David at this difficult time, and we will continue to offer them support.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would appeal to anyone who has not already spoken to officers to come forward if they have any information that could assist with our investigation.

“We are still looking to trace the driver of a white Dacia Duster, which was seen in the area at the time of the crash as we believe they may have information that could assist officers.

“We are also asking anyone driving in the area at the time to check their dash-cams to see if they have any footage that would help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland, quoting incident 1209 of Wednesday, December 25 2024.

Conversation