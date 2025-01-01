Family pay tribute to ‘wonderful father’ who died in Christmas Day crash near Stirling

The motorcyclist who died in a crash near Stirling on Christmas Day has been named.

David Buckley, 60, died after the collision involving a red Audi A7 and a grey Moto Guzzi V100 motorcycle on December 25.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the A811 between the King’s Knot roundabout and Kippen Station roundabout near Leckie at around 2pm.

David, the rider of the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family issued the following statement: “Our Darling Dave will be forever missed and never forgotten.

“He was a wonderful father, husband, son, brother, uncle and friend to everyone who knew him.

“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family and friends during this difficult time.

“In these tragic circumstances, we kindly request privacy.”

The driver of the Audi, a 72-year-old man, was taken to Forth Valley Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The road was closed for around 10 hours following the collision.

Sergeant Fraser Easton, from the road policing unit in Stirling, said, “Our thoughts remain with family and friends of David at this difficult time, and we will continue to offer them support.

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would appeal to anyone who has not already spoken to officers to come forward if they have any information that could assist with our investigation.

“We are still looking to trace the driver of a white Dacia Duster, which was seen in the area at the time of the crash as we believe they may have information that could assist officers.

“We are also asking anyone driving in the area at the time to check their dash-cams to see if they have any footage that would help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland, quoting incident 1209 of Wednesday, December 25 2024.