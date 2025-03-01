Dunfermline’s biggest eyesores – and what’s planned for them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunfermline’s biggest eyesores – and what’s planned for them

A closer look at some of the derelict buildings and sites that blemish the city's skyline.

Waste at the Lathalmond site.
Waste at the Lathalmond site in Dunfermline. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson & Neil Henderson

Dunfermline is steeped in rich history and is home to some of Scotland’s most notable landmarks – including Dunfermline Abbey.

But the city also plays host to a number of eyesores.

Buildings have been left to decay, leaving concerned locals wondering what might happen to them in the future.

We are taking a closer look at the most prominent eyesores in and around Dunfermline, and what the future holds for them.

Fife Council office block

Dunfermline eyesore Comely Bank
The building is also known as Comley Bank. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Plans were previously submitted to demolish the site.
Plans were previously submitted to demolish the site. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

The Walmer Drive building was once used as Fife Council offices but has been vacant since 2011, and has been the target of vandalism.

A 19th-century villa sits next to the building, just yards from the Kingsgate Shopping Centre and High Street.

Plans were previously lodged to demolish both buildings to make way for a five-storey block of 42 apartments.

However, these plans were withdrawn after a fire ripped through the building in July 2023 – with firefighters tackling the blaze for nine hours.

Fresh plans for 37 new homes at the site have recently been submitted by Edinburgh-based architects Fraser/Livingstone.

If approved it will see the existing structures demolished.

St Andrew’s Erskine Church

The Erskine Building in Dunfermline.
The Erskine Building in Dunfermline. Image: Auctionhouse Scotland

Designed by architect David Whyte, the oldest parts of Erskine House date back to 1798.

It replaced an earlier church on the site and continued to be used as a place of worship until 1998 before being sold off.

It was then run as a soft play centre for a short time.

Several proposals for the building have not come to fruition over the years, including an application from JD Wetherspoon to turn it into a pub.

It failed to sell at auction with a guide price of £230,000 in February 2024, before going under the hammer a month later with a starting price of £99,000.

The church was purchased by the Dunfermline Redeemed Christian Church Of God, Covenant Restoration Assembly.

Plans to install solar panels and air-source heat pumps were approved in December 2024.

Lathalmond rubbish dump

The Lathalmond rubbish dump is one of Dunfermline's eyesores
The Lathalmond rubbish dump. Image: Neil Henderson

Dubbed an “environmental disgrace”, mounds of commercial waste, including old carpet and plasterboard, have blighted the Lathalmond site for more than a decade.

There were repeated calls to remove the eyesore rubbish dump at the M90 Commerce Park north of Dunfermline in recent years.

The rubbish dump was left when recycling company First Option Services ceased trading in 2012.

The company that bought the land refused to clean up the site, despite the threat of court action.

However, in October 2023, Sepa announced the site had new owners who had begun a clean-up.

The watchdog said the site will be returned to commercial use by August 2030.

King Malcolm Hotel

The King Malcom Hotel in Dunfermline
The King Malcolm Hotel. Image: Scottish Greens

The King Malcolm Hotel had been struggling financially for several years before its closure in 2020.

The site on Laburnum Road has sat empty since, with construction fencing surrounding the site.

Supermarket chain Lidl revealed plans to build a new store on the site of the former hotel in 2024.

However, the redevelopment proposals included the removal of 20 “long-standing trees”, a move that was criticised by the Scottish Greens.

Lidl has now submitted the plans to Fife Council and it is now awaiting validation before being advertised publicly.

St Margaret’s Works

The former St Margaret's linen works.
The former St Margaret’s linen works. Image: Google Street View

The former St Margaret’s Works date back to 1870 and was built by Dunfermline’s largest linen manufacturers Hay and Robertson Ltd.

Weaving at the Foundry Street site stopped in 1979.

More recently the warehouse was the site of the Happit Factory Shop.

Proposals to change part of the warehouse building to form a gymnastics club were lodged by Acrobay in 2014, but the club would later renovate premises in Rosyth.

The building was marketed for some time through DM Hall but the details were removed in 2024.

Former Dobbies Garden Centre site, Dalgety Bay

The site remains fenced off with no sign of work commencing.
The site remains fenced off with no sign of work commencing. image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The site of the former Garden Centre.
The site of the former Garden Centre. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The former Dobbies Garden Centre in Dalgety Bay closed its doors for the final time in 2020.

The building became a target for anti-social behaviour, with fire crews called to take a blaze at the Hillend Industrial Estate site in October 2022.

Plans were approved to convert the site into a new B&M store in 2021 – creating about 55 jobs in total.

The former garden centre was demolished in 2023, but building work is yet to commence at the site.

Old Inverkeithing Primary School

The former primary school was devastated after a fire.
The former primary school was devastated after a fire. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

The former Inverkeithing Primary School, constructed in 1913 for the rapidly increasing population in the area, is now a major eyesore in the town.

Since closing, the building has become a repeated target for fireraisers.

The category C-listed school suffered extensive damage during a blaze in November 2018.

There have been several plans in recent years to redevelop the site for housing.

Fife Council backed a proposal for community-led regeneration of the site in December 2022.

