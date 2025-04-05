5 top-rated care homes in Dunfermline area revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 top-rated care homes in Dunfermline area revealed

The Courier uses data to showcase the best-performing homes.

Orchardhead House, Rosyth. Image: Google Street View
Orchardhead House, Rosyth. Image: Google Street View
By Andrew Robson & Ema Sabljak

The five best-rated care homes in the Dunfermline area have been revealed.

Information collated by The Courier’s data team shows which care homes rank best among inspectors in the city and its surrounding towns and villages.

The Care Inspectorate visits the homes regularly and grades areas of operation using a scale from 6 (excellent) to 1 (unsatisfactory).

Here are the five top care homes in the Dunfermline area based on their average scores across the grades from their most recent inspections.

1. Orchardhead House, Rosyth – 5

The entrance to Orchardhead House, Rosyth. Image: Google Street View

Orchardhead House is a privately owned care home providing care for up to 34 older adults.

According to the most recent care report, there is a culture of promoting independence and positive risk-taking.

Additionally, inspectors said members of staff all had a clear understanding of their responsibilities, with an effective leadership team in place.

The report said: “There was a focus on recruiting people with the right experience and attitude, and interview records showed an emphasis on recruiting staff with high levels of skill, empathy, and compassion.

“We found that induction training and ongoing training were thorough and focused on
meeting the specific needs of the people living in the service.”

2. Glendale Lodge, Townhill – 5

Glendale Lodge in Townhill.
Glendale Lodge in Townhill. Image: Google Street View

Glendale Lodge is a small family-owned business providing care for up to 15 people.

During the most recent inspection, the Care Inspectorate found that the home had a warm, relaxed feel and was “very clean”.

The home was also praised for having minimal staffing turnover.

Additionally, residents told inspectors they enjoyed the food at the home and were encouraged to suggest changes to the menu.

One relative described the service as “brilliant” when speaking to inspectors.

Glendale Lodge received one complaint in March 2024 in relation to infection control issues, which was upheld.

The home was told to change the way laundry was managed.

3. Newlands Residential Home, Dunfermline – 4.6

Newlands Care Home in Dunfermline
Newlands Care Home. Image: Google Street View

Operated by Newlands Care Limited, the home in the centre of Dunfermline is registered to provide care for 22 older people.

According to the latest care report, the Thistle Street facility was “homely” and “welcoming”.

Inspectors scored the home “very good” in the wellbeing, leadership and staff categories.

The report said: “Staff clearly knew people well and we observed consistent kind
and humorous interactions between staff and people living there.

“We were confident that people were being treated with dignity and respect.”

4. Canmore Lodge Nursing Home, Dunfermline – 4.4

Canmore Lodge Nursing home in Dunfermline.
Canmore Lodge in Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View

Located in the north of the city, Canmore Lodge is owned and managed by Barchester Healthcare.

The purpose-built home can provide care for up to 72 people.

The Care Inspectorate said the home had a calm, relaxed and friendly atmosphere when officials visited in June 2024.

They found that the home benefitted from a strong, core staff team who knew the residents well.

The report said: “The provider recognised that supporting social engagement and interaction was integral to people maintaining their physical, emotional and psychological health and wellbeing.”

However, inspectors noted that record-keeping relating to a controlled drug needed to be improved.

=5. Matthew Fyfe Care Home, Dunfermline -4

Matthew Fyfe Care Home. in Dunfermline
Matthew Fyfe Care Home. Image: Google Street View

Operated by Fife Council, Matthew Fyfe Care Home can provide care for up to 32 people.

During the most recent care inspection, the home was praised for having knowledgeable, caring and respectful staff.

Additionally, inspectors witnessed warm, nurturing relationships between service users and carers.

However, the home was reliant on agency and relief staffing with ongoing efforts to recruit and retain staff.

The report read: “Despite challenges with staffing, we found everyone working well together to support good outcomes for people.”

=5. Jean Mackie Centre, Dunfermline – 4

The Jean Mackie Centre
The Jean Mackie Centre. Image: Google Street View

Last inspected in April 2024, the Jean Mackie Centre on Kilmartin Way provides care for a maximum of 11 older people.

According to the report, people experienced person-centred and enabling care delivered with “kindness and compassion”.

Additionally, inspectors said service users had regular opportunities to take part in planned activities.

However, officials did note that some aspects of record-keeping needed to improve and leaders needed to ensure they had full oversight of the training staff had completed.

