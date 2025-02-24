Meet the new postmistress taking on Callander Post Office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Meet the new postmistress taking on Callander Post Office

Dawn Haldane will operate Callander's post office from her business on Main Street.

By Isla Glen
Callander Post Office is moving into Feeds and Stoves on Main Street. Image: DC Thomson
Callander Post Office is moving into Feeds and Stoves on Main Street. Image: DC Thomson

Callander Post Office is moving to a new home, with a new postmistress at the helm.

Dawn Haldane will take over the service in March, operating from pet store Feeds and Stoves on the town’s Main Street.

The change comes after family-run gift shop J Menzies of Callander, where the post office used to be based, closed in August 2024, after 50 years in business.

Dawn hopes running the new post office will help to stop Callander from becoming a “ghost town”.

She said: “Losing the bank and then losing the post office, it would have sealed our fate of being a wee ghost town. So, I thought: why not?

“I’ve got the room, I’ve got the space, I used to work in a post office years and years ago – let’s go for it.

“Let’s keep it in Callander, for the community.”

Dawn outside Feeds and Stoves. Image: DC Thomson

The 53-year-old is also delighted to be bringing Elaine Dyer, who has worked at the Callander Post Office for years, with her.

“The community will still have that friendly face,” said Dawn.

‘Full circle’ for Dawn to run post office

It’s a full-circle moment for the Feeds and Stoves shop owner.

When Dawn left school, she worked at the east end post office in Callander, back when the town had two.

She was born and raised in the historic Perthshire town, and has run her family business there for many years.

And Dawn is no stranger to being in charge of a diverse business.

Inside Feeds and Stoves. Image: Stephen Eighteen/DC Thomson

Despite starting out as an accountant, she went on to become the only female chimney sweep in Scotland for a time.

She started selling firewood with her husband at the weekends and was looking to expand.

From there, the couple moved on to stove installations, animal supplies and eco refills from their Main Street shop.

Now, post office services will be Feeds and Stoves newest offering.

When will the new Callander Post Office be open?

The new Callander Post Office will open on March 18 at 1pm.

It will be open Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm, and on Saturdays from 9am to 4pm.

Locals will have 47 hours of service per week.

A mobile post office will serve Callander until the permanent site is operational.

This will be parked outside 5 Station Road between 9am and 11am every Friday, until March 14.

The mobile post office will be operated by the Kippen postmaster.

Nearby post office locations include Thornill, Doune and Strathyre.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Jordan and Annalise Johnstone.
How unsolved Perthshire murder tore family apart
Leader of Perth and Kinross Council Grant Laing.
EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire libraries spared axe in SNP budget plans as 10% council tax rise…
Star Paws Flyball team at a training session for Crufts 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Meet the Angus team carrying Scotland’s flyball hopes at this year's Crufts
Five men sitting on wooden chairs playing mandolins
Perthshire glassmaking legends celebrated in Perth Art Gallery show
Lee Dackers
Fife GP quit after racist assault following 12-hour shift
James Haggerty
Missing girl found in high risk sex offender's Fife home
Staff at a previous strike. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dundee University staff begin three-week strike
Nicola Sturgeon with Alan Cumming on Saturday in Pitlochry
Nicola Sturgeon joins Alan Cumming on DJ decks at Pitlochry Theatre celebration
Gordon Quinton and Clyde will attend Crufts
Dundee Therapet Clyde the cockapoo set for Crufts
The A9 between Aberuthven and Auchterarder was closed due to emergency power works. Image: Google Street View
A9 reopens after emergency power works as fallen trees cause havoc on roads

Conversation