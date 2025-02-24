Meet the new postmistress taking on Callander Post Office

Callander Post Office is moving to a new home, with a new postmistress at the helm.

Dawn Haldane will take over the service in March, operating from pet store Feeds and Stoves on the town’s Main Street.

The change comes after family-run gift shop J Menzies of Callander, where the post office used to be based, closed in August 2024, after 50 years in business.

Dawn hopes running the new post office will help to stop Callander from becoming a “ghost town”.

She said: “Losing the bank and then losing the post office, it would have sealed our fate of being a wee ghost town. So, I thought: why not?

“I’ve got the room, I’ve got the space, I used to work in a post office years and years ago – let’s go for it.

“Let’s keep it in Callander, for the community.”

The 53-year-old is also delighted to be bringing Elaine Dyer, who has worked at the Callander Post Office for years, with her.

“The community will still have that friendly face,” said Dawn.

‘Full circle’ for Dawn to run post office

It’s a full-circle moment for the Feeds and Stoves shop owner.

When Dawn left school, she worked at the east end post office in Callander, back when the town had two.

She was born and raised in the historic Perthshire town, and has run her family business there for many years.

And Dawn is no stranger to being in charge of a diverse business.

Despite starting out as an accountant, she went on to become the only female chimney sweep in Scotland for a time.

She started selling firewood with her husband at the weekends and was looking to expand.

From there, the couple moved on to stove installations, animal supplies and eco refills from their Main Street shop.

Now, post office services will be Feeds and Stoves newest offering.

When will the new Callander Post Office be open?

The new Callander Post Office will open on March 18 at 1pm.

It will be open Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm, and on Saturdays from 9am to 4pm.

Locals will have 47 hours of service per week.

A mobile post office will serve Callander until the permanent site is operational.

This will be parked outside 5 Station Road between 9am and 11am every Friday, until March 14.

The mobile post office will be operated by the Kippen postmaster.

Nearby post office locations include Thornill, Doune and Strathyre.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook