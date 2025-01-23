Demolition confirmed for derelict Stirling pub that could become student flats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Demolition confirmed for derelict Stirling pub that could become student flats

The property company proposing a new student accommodation block has been given the green light to raze the former Jackie's Bar.

By Alex Watson
The abandoned premises on Lower Bridge Street is well known to locals, who have watched it decline over the years. Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
The abandoned premises on Lower Bridge Street is well known to locals, who have watched it decline over the years. Stirling. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

The demolition of a former city centre pub has been approved by Stirling Council.

Most recently known as Jackie’s Bar, the derelict two-storey property located at 2-4 Lower Bridge Street has been boarded up for several years.

An application requesting to knock the eyesore building down was submitted by PCM Property Investment in July 2024, with permission granted six months later.

No timescale has been announced for the demolition, which is expected to cost around £65,000 to carry out.

A separate plan to demolish the bar and build student accommodation in its place was floated in November, also submitted by PCM Property Investment.

The application proposes levelling the existing building and erecting a four-storey residential block with 18 bedrooms in its place.

The student flats proposal is still awaiting a decision from Stirling Council and it is currently unclear whether it will get the go-ahead or not.

The interior of the property is in a sorry state

Student accommodation proposed

If approved, the new building would be located beside the University of Stirling’s existing Lower Bridge Street student flats, part of the Union Street development.

Each floor of the development would house six ensuite bedrooms and a kitchen.

There would be a common room on the third floor, as well as bike storage, laundry and waste facilities in the basement.

Jackie’s Bar as it looked in 2009. Image: Google Street View

What happened to Jackie’s Bar?

Over the years, the now abandoned and rotting Lower Bridge Street public house traded under several names, including Jackie’s Bar, The West End Bar and O’Shaughnessy’s Bar.

At one stage, the property was converted for residential use.

The property has been on the Buildings at Risk Register for Scotland since 2018.

Conversation