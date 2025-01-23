Demolition confirmed for derelict Stirling pub that could become student flats

The demolition of a former city centre pub has been approved by Stirling Council.

Most recently known as Jackie’s Bar, the derelict two-storey property located at 2-4 Lower Bridge Street has been boarded up for several years.

An application requesting to knock the eyesore building down was submitted by PCM Property Investment in July 2024, with permission granted six months later.

No timescale has been announced for the demolition, which is expected to cost around £65,000 to carry out.

A separate plan to demolish the bar and build student accommodation in its place was floated in November, also submitted by PCM Property Investment.

The application proposes levelling the existing building and erecting a four-storey residential block with 18 bedrooms in its place.

The student flats proposal is still awaiting a decision from Stirling Council and it is currently unclear whether it will get the go-ahead or not.

Student accommodation proposed

If approved, the new building would be located beside the University of Stirling’s existing Lower Bridge Street student flats, part of the Union Street development.

Each floor of the development would house six ensuite bedrooms and a kitchen.

There would be a common room on the third floor, as well as bike storage, laundry and waste facilities in the basement.

What happened to Jackie’s Bar?

Over the years, the now abandoned and rotting Lower Bridge Street public house traded under several names, including Jackie’s Bar, The West End Bar and O’Shaughnessy’s Bar.

At one stage, the property was converted for residential use.

The property has been on the Buildings at Risk Register for Scotland since 2018.

