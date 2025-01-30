Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
STEVE FINAN: Dens Park is part of Scotland’s real history – it deserves better preservation

Our columnist asks why the National Trust for Scotland is seemingly only interested in preserving the heritage of the elites - and the NTfS has responded.

By Steve Finan

We are trundling towards a momentous city council planning committee meeting, which is to take a decision on Dundee FC’s new ground.

This should be an easy “yes”.

Any qualms over traffic problems should be measured against Kingsway West Retail Park, half a mile up the road, with a car park eight times the size.

It isn’t a problem, why would the proposed stadium’s car park be a problem?

I’m also greatly interested in what comes after.

What’s to be done with Dens Park?

The future of Dundee FC’s historic Dens Park is uncertain. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
An artist’s impression of Dundee’s planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects.

I still think a football stadiums museum should be created in the old stand. It would be an international-standard tourist attraction.

Financing, as always, is the difficult bit.

‘Working class Taj Mahal’

Could the National Trust for Scotland get involved?

Looking at the list of NTfS properties, there are too many castles, mansions, and palaces.

The old Hampden Park, holding 147,000, was a working class Taj Mahal. A wonder of the world. The biggest stadium on the planet for 50 years.

Was it ever considered for preservation by the NTfS so Scots of tomorrow could experience how their ancestors lived and enjoyed themselves?

If not, why not?

A scene from a Dundee v Rangers at Dens Park in February 1953 – a record attendance of 43,024.

Ordinary Scottish folk flocked to bingo halls and cinemas. They danced at the Palais and drank in back street pubs and clubbies. They walked up the Hawkie and doon the Blackie.

Why doesn’t the NTfS protect these things?

Were they too working class?

Were the experiences of the people who went there not important enough to be saved for the nation?

Are only places connected to dukes, earls and sirs worth preserving?

My forefathers would have been chased off the grounds of Falkland Palace, Culzean Castle, or the House of Dun on the point of a shotgun, suspected (probably justifiably), as poachers.

Falkland Palace in Fife is a National Trust for Scotland property. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

What did the hereditary duke of Affybigcastle ever do for me?

My ancestors were servants at his table, marched in his armies, or coughed up their dust-ruined lungs in factories that made his fortune.

Why should I celebrate Farquhar McPoshface’s castle? He didn’t celebrate the likes of me.

Scotland’s real history

The NTfS should try harder to preserve what Scotland really was.

There is too much saccharin harking back to a time that never existed – a mythical land of misty glens and heather-clad mountains, where kilted peasants danced eightsome reels in Brigadoon.

Scotland’s real history, for the vast majority, was set in jute mills, shipyards, and coal mines. Its people were stonecutters, fishwives and ironworkers.

Women at work in one of Dundee’s jute factories. Scotland’s real history is in the mills, shipyards and mines, says Steve Finan. Image: DC Thomson.

It was a place of tenements, prefabs, multis, cobbled streets and hard graft that forged the industrial age.

But we don’t talk about that. Too dirty, too common – it doesn’t fit into BBC2 documentaries narrated by earnest academics with views of Craigievar in the background.

Trust should step in

I’m proud of Scotland’s actual history, not the version you see on the lids of shortbread tins.

The reality of mills, steel rolling plants, brickworks, Hampden and Dens Park deserves more respect.

If the National Trust for Scotland really wants to safeguard our past it should look more often at the homes, workplaces and pastimes of ordinary folk. Genuine Scots folk.

So step in to help preserve Dens Park, NTfS.

Or are you too elitist?

National Trust response

In response to this column, the National Trust for Scotland’s Acting Director of Audiences & Support, Jim Whyteside, said: “Steve Finan raises a really excellent point – what happens with places like these, when they are no longer needed for their original purpose? 

There’s no doubt that all the places he lists are of real importance to Scotland, its history and heritage. However, we do feel that his criticisms of the National Trust for Scotland might be a bit out-dated themselves.

‘Expensive business’

“While it is true that we look after plenty of grand buildings, we have been working for years to make sure that the stories of the people who lived below stairs are given plenty of focus. We do have tenements and industrial places – like Barry Mill near Carnoustie – on our books. And we have 76,000 hectares of countryside that people can access.

Carnoustie's historic Barry Mill
Carnoustie’s historic Barry Mill. Image: National Trust for Scotland

“The fact is that heritage is an expensive business, and with government, councils and charities all feeling the squeeze, there are no easy answers.

It’s something that as a society and a country we have to face up to and can’t be solved by a charity like ours alone. Together, we need to debate how to support the reuse of built heritage, how it can continue to enhance our towns and cities and whether existing legislation and tax regimes are actually holding us back.

“We appreciate the passion to find a future for Dens Park, but do feel the ire about our charity and all we do to protect and share Scotland’s heritage is a little misplaced. We’d invite Steve to any of our places any time, so we can show him all the work we do to connect with nearly 5 million visitors a year, from all walks of life.”

