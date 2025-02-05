New £11m social housing one step closer for long-vacant Stirling site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New £11m social housing one step closer for long-vacant Stirling site

The Graystale Road spot has lain empty since 2012.

By Isla Glen
A projection of how the affordable housing site could look. Image: Stirling Council
A projection of how the affordable housing site could look. Image: Stirling Council

Proposals to build a new social housing scheme in Stirling have taken another step forward.

Stirling Council plans to build 44 affordable properties at Graystale Road in St Ninians.

This includes 16 one and two-bedroom cottage flats, as well as 24 two, three and four-bedroom flats within two-storey blocks.

The proposal also includes four accessible properties, ranging from two to four bedrooms each.

The residential units, designed to be energy efficient, will also have private gardens and space for car parking.

The council’s Community Wellbeing and Housing Committee gave the go-ahead to begin procurement for the design and build of the plans on Wednesday (February 5).

The contract is worth around £11 million.

A total of 44 units will be built in the St Ninians spot. Image: Google Street View

The development will be funded through Stirling Council’s Housing Revenue Account budget for affordable housing

Each unit carries a net cost of £100,000 to the council’s housing service, though this total could be covered by Scottish Government grant funding.

Site has been vacant for over a decade

Plans to build new housing on the St Ninians site were first approved in 2021, and planning permission was granted in August 2024.

It is hoped the development will address some of the demand for affordable housing in Stirling.

More than 2,800 households are currently on the Housing Waiting List, with 790 applicants in the St Ninians Cultenhove area.

Up to 180 people could be housed across the 44 properties.

A map of the proposed site. Image: Stirling Council

Graystale Road was previously home to council-owned four-storey tenement flats, which were built in the 1950s.

The buildings were demolished in 2012 due to low demand and plans to regenerate the area.

The site has lain vacant ever since.

