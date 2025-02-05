New £11m social housing one step closer for long-vacant Stirling site

Proposals to build a new social housing scheme in Stirling have taken another step forward.

Stirling Council plans to build 44 affordable properties at Graystale Road in St Ninians.

This includes 16 one and two-bedroom cottage flats, as well as 24 two, three and four-bedroom flats within two-storey blocks.

The proposal also includes four accessible properties, ranging from two to four bedrooms each.

The residential units, designed to be energy efficient, will also have private gardens and space for car parking.

The council’s Community Wellbeing and Housing Committee gave the go-ahead to begin procurement for the design and build of the plans on Wednesday (February 5).

The contract is worth around £11 million.

The development will be funded through Stirling Council’s Housing Revenue Account budget for affordable housing

Each unit carries a net cost of £100,000 to the council’s housing service, though this total could be covered by Scottish Government grant funding.

Site has been vacant for over a decade

Plans to build new housing on the St Ninians site were first approved in 2021, and planning permission was granted in August 2024.

It is hoped the development will address some of the demand for affordable housing in Stirling.

More than 2,800 households are currently on the Housing Waiting List, with 790 applicants in the St Ninians Cultenhove area.

Up to 180 people could be housed across the 44 properties.

Graystale Road was previously home to council-owned four-storey tenement flats, which were built in the 1950s.

The buildings were demolished in 2012 due to low demand and plans to regenerate the area.

The site has lain vacant ever since.

