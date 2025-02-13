Former Stirling care home put up for sale

A former care home building in Stirling has gone up for sale.

Beech Gardens Care Home, which was formerly run by Stirling Council, is located on Polmaise Road in the Kings Park area – about a mile from the city centre.

The building is now closed with its windows boarded up.

The single-storey property contains 10 bedrooms with en-suite facilities along with a lounge and a conservatory.

There is also a commercial kitchen and staff rooms.

The building sits on a site extending to approximately 0.9 acres.

It has an access road that is shared with the nursery next door.

The former care home is being marketed by Graham and Sibbald, with interested parties instructed to get in touch for an asking price.

