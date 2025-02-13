Former Stirling care home put up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Former Stirling care home put up for sale

The 10-bedroom property at Beech Gardens used to be run by the council.

By Ben MacDonald
Beech Gardens Care Home in Stirling
Beech Gardens Care Home is up for sale. Image: Graham and Sibbald

A former care home building in Stirling has gone up for sale.

Beech Gardens Care Home, which was formerly run by Stirling Council, is located on Polmaise Road in the Kings Park area – about a mile from the city centre.

The building is now closed with its windows boarded up.

The single-storey property contains 10 bedrooms with en-suite facilities along with a lounge and a conservatory.

An aerial view. Image: Graham and Sibbald
The building is about a mile from the city centre. Image: Graham + Sibbald

There is also a commercial kitchen and staff rooms.

The building sits on a site extending to approximately 0.9 acres.

It has an access road that is shared with the nursery next door.

The former care home is being marketed by Graham and Sibbald, with interested parties instructed to get in touch for an asking price.

Elsewhere in the city, a cafe run by the same family for more than 60 years has gone up for sale.

More from News

The Courier breaking news graphic
Delays at busy Dundee roundabout due to emergency roadworks
How the new golf resort at Feddinch, St Andrews, could look. Image:Alvarez & Marsal Golf
Plans for huge new golf resort on outskirts of St Andrews approved
Jack Somerville
Kirkcaldy crime wave teen battered boy with baseball bat, attacked Just Eat worker and…
The solar farm would be built on West Pitnacree Farm, Alyth. Image: Google Street View
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Town-sized solar farm and snack van stay expires
Are children being failed in the classroom?
Dundee teacher sickness rise contributing to £3.5m overspend
Bruce Clark
Dunfermline Tesco upskirting pervert, 77, has done 'same thing' before
Bill Colley
Closure of Perthshire's New School Butterstone was politically motivated, ex-head tells court
Humza Yousaf Nadia El-Nakla
Humza Yousaf: My Dundee father-in-law a 'shell' after devastation of war in Gaza
Angus councillor LLoyd Melville has warned of a £5m national insurance contributions hike.
Warning of £5m National Insurance 'hammer blow' to Angus Council staff budget
2
Parents whose children attend Aberfoyle Nursery are rallying to protect the future of the childcare facility. Image: Supplied
Stirlingshire parents plead to save 'vital' Aberfoyle Nursery in annual battle

Conversation