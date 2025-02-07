Stirlingshire nurse struck off for trying cover up elderly patient’s fall that resulted in broken leg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirlingshire nurse struck off for trying cover up elderly patient’s fall that resulted in broken leg

Paul Flynn has been banned from the profession.

By Andrew Robson
The watchdog described Stirlingshire nurse Flynn's behaviour as "deplorable
The watchdog described Flynn's behaviour as "deplorable". Image: Shutterstock

A Stirlingshrie nurse who tried to cover up a fall sustained by a care home resident has been struck off.

Paul Flynn was found to have colluded with a colleague to cover up the fall at a Stirlingshire care home in July 2022.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) found that Flynn did not call an ambulance or seek medical assistance when care staff found the resident – named in the report as MM – in pain.

MM, described as an “elderly and vulnerable patient”, was later admitted to the hospital and found to have a fractured left femur which required surgery.

Flynn then attempted to cover up the fall sustained by MM with a healthcare assistant at the home.

Stirlingshire nurse ‘colluded with colleague’ after patient’s fall

According to the NMC, a message sent by the care assistant to Flynn shortly after the incident read: “I think we are f***** for this, dunno how can cover up a broken leg… simple accident, we (put) her back to bed which we knew was wrong but not staffed to monitor her laying on the floor where more damage could have been done.”

The NMC panel also noted text messages that appeared to show Flynn and the care assistant colluding to provide statements for the unnamed Stirlingshire home’s internal investigation.

Meanwhile, the NMC also found that when Flynn was told one of the resident’s legs appeared shorter than the other, he laughed and said: “Did it get shorter overnight?” or words to that effect.

Following a virtual hearing – which Flynn did not attend – he was issued a striking-off order by the NMC panel.

The hearing ruled that Flynn’s actions fell “significantly short” of the standards expected of a registered nurse.

The report said: “Mr Flynn was made aware at around 7.20am that resident MM, who was an elderly and vulnerable patient, was in pain and distress.

Stirlingshire nurse’s actions considered ‘deplorable’

“Regardless of whether he was aware at that point that she had fallen, he should have sought immediate medical assistance and should have treated her with care and compassion.

“His response to being told that resident MM appeared to have one leg shorter than the other was inappropriate and unprofessional.

“Mr Flynn’s care of resident MM fell far below the standards to be expected of a registered nurse.”

The panel said Flynn’s attempts to cover up the true picture of the event were “extremely serious and would be considered deplorable by fellow practitioners”.

A claim that Flynn manually lifted the resident back into bed was found not proven by the NMC.

Conversation