EXCLUSIVE: Smashed Bridge of Allan clock to be paid for by driver’s insurance

Stirling Council expects the cost of restoring a historic Bridge of Allan clock struck by a car in December to be paid by the driver’s insurance provider.

A Mini Cooper collided with the Paterson Memorial Clock on December 6, 2024, causing significant damage.

During the incident, the same vehicle also hit a barrier, street lighting, and two parked cars.

Police Scotland confirmed the 78-year-old driver would be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal for alleged road traffic offences.

Now, The Courier can reveal that the driver’s insurance provider will be expected to foot the cost of the 127-year-old memorial clock’s reinstatement.

A Stirling Council email, obtained via a freedom of information request, revealed that the Paterson clock is not covered by the council’s own insurance and the money to fix it would need to come from the motorist’s insurance firm.

The message reads: “I’ve now had conformation and as I thought, the clock is not covered as part of our property policy.

“Our insurers would not get involved with this and as such neither would I from an internal insurance aspect.

“This is simply a damage rechargeable much like damage to a bus stop or road sign albeit on a larger scale.

“Any costs should be sent by the Council/Service to the third party insurer to be recovered.”

Stirling Council has been contacted for comment.

Treasured clock is being examined

It is currently unclear how much it will cost to repair the Paterson Memorial Clock.

In January, Stirling Council told The Courier that the clock was being assessed.

A spokesperson said: “The Paterson Clock has been safely removed and transported to an indoor storage facility, where further examination is being undertaken by heritage engineers.

“An update on the plans to restore the clock will be provided as soon as possible.”

The Paterson Memorial Clock, which was once also a drinking fountain, has stood on Henderson Street since 1898.

It honoured the service of Dr Alexander Paterson to Bridge of Allan.

The December incident marked the second time a treasured clock in the Stirling area suffered serious damage.

The Christie Clock, located in the city centre, was unexpectedly demolished in September 2023 after being found to be unstable.

Councillors voted for a full reinstatement costing £873,460 in December and this work is expected to be completed by October 2026.

