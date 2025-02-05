EXCLUSIVE: Smashed Bridge of Allan clock to be paid for by driver’s insurance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Smashed Bridge of Allan clock to be paid for by driver’s insurance

A Stirling Council email likened the clock to a damaged bus stop or road sign, but on a "larger scale".

The Paterson Memorial Clock in Bridge of Allan was struck by a car. Image: Supplied
Isla Glen By Isla Glen

Stirling Council expects the cost of restoring a historic Bridge of Allan clock struck by a car in December to be paid by the driver’s insurance provider.

A Mini Cooper collided with the Paterson Memorial Clock on December 6, 2024, causing significant damage.

During the incident, the same vehicle also hit a barrier, street lighting, and two parked cars.

Police Scotland confirmed the 78-year-old driver would be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal for alleged road traffic offences.

Now, The Courier can reveal that the driver’s insurance provider will be expected to foot the cost of the 127-year-old memorial clock’s reinstatement.

The clock was pictured smashed on the ground. Image: Bridge Of Allan Community Council

A Stirling Council email, obtained via a freedom of information request, revealed that the Paterson clock is not covered by the council’s own insurance and the money to fix it would need to come from the motorist’s insurance firm.

The message reads: “I’ve now had conformation and as I thought, the clock is not covered as part of our property policy.

“Our insurers would not get involved with this and as such neither would I from an internal insurance aspect.

“This is simply a damage rechargeable much like damage to a bus stop or road sign albeit on a larger scale.

“Any costs should be sent by the Council/Service to the third party insurer to be recovered.”

Stirling Council has been contacted for comment.

Treasured clock is being examined

It is currently unclear how much it will cost to repair the Paterson Memorial Clock.

In January, Stirling Council told The Courier that the clock was being assessed.

A spokesperson said: “The Paterson Clock has been safely removed and transported to an indoor storage facility, where further examination is being undertaken by heritage engineers.

“An update on the plans to restore the clock will be provided as soon as possible.”

The Paterson Memorial Clock has often been described as the ‘centrepiece’ of Bridge of Allan. Image: Keith Heaton/Shutterstock

The Paterson Memorial Clock, which was once also a drinking fountain, has stood on Henderson Street since 1898.

It honoured the service of Dr Alexander Paterson to Bridge of Allan.

The December incident marked the second time a treasured clock in the Stirling area suffered serious damage.

The Christie Clock, located in the city centre, was unexpectedly demolished in September 2023 after being found to be unstable.

Councillors voted for a full reinstatement costing £873,460 in December and this work is expected to be completed by October 2026.

Conversation