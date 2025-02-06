Historic Callander church to be sold and former care home demolished in Stirling Council bid to save cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Historic Callander church to be sold and former care home demolished in Stirling Council bid to save cash

The site of the former Buchanan Primary School near Drymen will also be sold and developed.

By Alex Watson
Past efforts to convert St Kessog's Church into a community space have not come to anything. Image: TreasureGalore/Shutterstock
A former Callander church will be put up for sale and a Balfron care home demolished to save money for Stirling Council.

St Kessog’s Church on Ancaster Square and Strathendrick care home on Lomond Terrace are both council-owned properties the local authority has decided to part ways with, in one way or another.

The former Buchanan Primary School near Drymen will also be passed on for development.

The decision was made during a meeting of Stirling Council’s Finance, Economy and Corporate Support Committee today (February 6).

Stirling Council has been struggling financially in recent years and will soon make its latest round of brutal budget cuts for 2025-26.

St Kessog’s for sale after community project dubbed ‘unaffordable’

The future of St Kessog’s has been up in the air for some time.

Leased to a trust with ambitious plans, the historic building (which has not been used as a church since 1985) was later handed back to Stirling Council.

Hoping to use funding from the City Region Deal, the council explored possible uses for the space, including its conversion into a community hub.

Ultimately, however, it was deemed an “unaffordable project” that was “not viable” in 2024.

It has now been decided that St Kessog’s will be put up for sale later this month, with the condition that any change of use change will take into account that the building is a recognised community asset and safeguard it accordingly.

St Kessog’s Church stopped being used for religious services in 1985 but remains a key landmark in the town. Image: shawnwil23/Shutterstock

During Thursday’s committee meeting, Trossachs and Teith councillor Martin Earl asked if any rules existed around the consumption or selling of alcohol on the property, since it was once a church.

A council officer told him: “I would prefer just to go away and double-check the position on that.”

Stirling Council says since it took back ownership of the church, “there has been no further committed interest” from community groups.

But, it added: “Officers will continue liaising with the objective of ensuring the community is aware of and engaged in the future development of the property.”

During the meeting, a council officer said the local authority had recently engaged with both Callander‘s development trust and its community council regarding St Kessog’s in order to develop a relationship.

“There’s a retained interest from the community but these buildings cost money,” he said.

Depending on the level of interest from prospective buyers, it is thought the building will be sold within two or three months of marketing.

Affordable housing proposed on former care home site

A little like St Kessog’s, there was some community and external business interest in finding a new use for Balfron’s Strathendrick care home, which was marked for closure in 2021.

However, no commitment has been made towards its purchase or renovation.

Stirling Council’s housing service proposes securing planning permission to demolish the existing building and erect a mix of terraced houses and bungalows on the site.

The homes would be part of an affordable housing development.

Strathendrick care home is currently empty. Image: Google Street View

If permission is granted, the council will demolish the care home before transferring ownership of the land to its housing revenue account.

Stirling West councillor Neil Benny asked for a timescale for the proposed project.

A council officer told him the aim was to submit the development for planning permission next financial year, with site work to begin in 2026, if approval is granted.

Mr Benny expressed concern about the council’s plan to sell the Strathendrick land for significantly less than market value.

He asked if the potential commercial value had been considered, saying: “It’s in the middle of Balfron, I thought it would be quite lucrative.”

He was assured that all avenues would be considered before a final decision was made.

Homes suggested for closed primary school

Buchanan Primary School was closed in 2022 due to low pupil numbers.

Children attending the school at that time were officially transferred to Drymen Primary School.

The school closed its doors in 2022 . Image: Google Street View

Again, there was some community interest in the former school building, but without any official commitment.

As with Strathendrick care home, Stirling Council’s housing service is currently looking into the possibility of creating an affordable housing development on the Buchanan Primary site.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

Conversation