Road near Stirling school shut after pedestrian hit by vehicle

Police and paramedics were called to the scene just after 10am.

By James Simpson & Isla Glen
Police on Airthrey Road in Stirling after the pedestrian was hit. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
A road near a Stirling school has been closed after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

Police and paramedics were called to Airthrey Road near Wallace High School at around 10am on Thursday.

Locals reported seeing several ambulances and police units heading to the scene.

The road is closed between the roundabouts at Stirling University and the school.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

Police at the scene. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
One person who lives nearby told The Courier: “It must be serious.

“I heard the school was locked down. I hope the person hit is OK.”

A passer-by said: “The road is closed from the Wallace High School roundabout to the one in the centre of Causewayhead.

“There’s a white car behind the witness tape just after the traffic lights on Airthrey Road.

“There are many police vehicles and officers on scene.

“There is also no access from Dunster Road to Airthrey Road.”

The stretch of road is near Wallace High School. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The A9, Airthrey Road, in Stirling is closed between the roundabouts at the university and the high school following a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle around 10am.

“Drivers are urged to avoid the area.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.

Conversation