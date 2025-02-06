6 great photos as Courier subscribers enjoy Scottish rugby doctor’s sporting stories

More than 100 subscribers filled The Courier’s Meadowside home in Dundee on Thursday evening to listen to former city GP and Scotland rugby doctor James Robson MBE.

Dr Robson appeared as part of The Courier’s series of subscriber-only events. This follows on from evenings with First Minister John Swinney, Deacon Blue singer Ricky Ross, Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin and Succession actor Brian Cox.

These events give our subscribers direct access to the most interesting and influential personalities in Courier Country.

Dr Robson spent more than 30 years working with the Scottish men’s rugby team. He only stepped away from his role as chief medical officer after 2024’s Guiness Men’s Six Nation tournament.

3 decades with Scotland and the Lions

His career also took in several tours with the British and Irish Lions. His time with both The Lions and Scotland coincided with the sport’s transformation from the amateur era into professionalism.

The presentation took in some of the high and lows of working in sports medicine, reflecting on some of the sport in Scotland’s biggest names, including Doddie Weir, Gregor Townsend and Finn Russell.

Notably, Dr Robson played a key role in saving the life of Scotland player Thom Evans after the back suffered a broken neck in a match against Wales in 2010.

During the talk, Dr Robson went into detail about the shock injury as well as sharing anecdotes gathered over more than three decades with the squad.

He then spent around half an hour answering questions from subscribers.

Dr Robson also worked as a GP in Dundee during his time with the Scotland squad in the city’s Westgate Medical Practice.

Dr Robson said he was surprised by the great interest in attending the event from subscribers.

“It’s unbelievable. I can only think that people have been stuck to get a GP appointment.

“It’s a bit embarrassing, but tonight is about charting my career and fortunes of Scottish rugby and, most of all, the relationship I’ve had with the boys over the years.

“That’s been like looking after my extended family.”

Dr Robson watched rugby transform

Courier head of features Peter John Meiklem added:

“Being a lifelong Scotland rugby fan, former club player and youth coach it was fantastic to get the opportunity to introduce Dr Robson to a group of our digital subscribers.

“He has had a touchline seat as rugby has transformed from its roots in the amateur era to the professional game we know today.

“His mix of anecdotes, observations and reflections enthralled and amused in equal measure.

“I’ve no doubt our subscribers left Meadowside, as I did, thoroughly entertained.”