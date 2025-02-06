6 great photos as Courier subscribers enjoy Scottish rugby doctor’s sporting stories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

6 great photos as Courier subscribers enjoy Scottish rugby doctor’s sporting stories

Former Scottish Rugby Union chief medical officer, and Dundee GP, James Robson MBE is the latest high-profile guest to appear at The Courier's series of subscriber-only events.

By Peter John Meiklem
Dr James Robson MBE. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dr James Robson MBE. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

More than 100 subscribers filled The Courier’s Meadowside home in Dundee on Thursday evening to listen to former city GP and Scotland rugby doctor James Robson MBE.

Dr Robson appeared as part of The Courier’s series of subscriber-only events. This follows on from evenings with First Minister John Swinney, Deacon Blue singer Ricky Ross, Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin and Succession actor Brian Cox.

Dr James Robson on stage. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

These events give our subscribers direct access to the most interesting and influential personalities in Courier Country.

Many enjoyed the presentation. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Dr Robson spent more than 30 years working with the Scottish men’s rugby team. He only stepped away from his role as chief medical officer after 2024’s Guiness Men’s Six Nation tournament.

3 decades with Scotland and the Lions

His career also took in several tours with the British and Irish Lions. His time with both The Lions and Scotland coincided with the sport’s transformation from the amateur era into professionalism.

The presentation took in some of the high and lows of working in sports medicine, reflecting on some of the sport in Scotland’s biggest names, including Doddie Weir, Gregor Townsend and Finn Russell.

Subscribers enjoying the event in The Counting House.  Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Notably, Dr Robson played a key role in saving the life of Scotland player Thom Evans after the back suffered a broken neck in a match against Wales in 2010.

During the talk, Dr Robson went into detail about the shock injury as well as sharing anecdotes gathered over more than three decades with the squad.

He then spent around half an hour answering questions from subscribers.

Dr Robson also worked as a GP in Dundee during his time with the Scotland squad in the city’s Westgate Medical Practice.

Dr James Robson is introduced by Peter John Meiklem. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Dr Robson said he was surprised by the great interest in attending the event from subscribers.

“It’s unbelievable. I can only think that people have been stuck to get a GP appointment.

Dr James Robson shares a joke.  Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“It’s a bit embarrassing, but tonight is about charting my career and fortunes of Scottish rugby and, most of all, the relationship I’ve had with the boys over the years.

“That’s been like looking after my extended family.”

Dr Robson watched rugby transform

Courier head of features Peter John Meiklem added:

“Being a lifelong Scotland rugby fan, former club player and youth coach it was fantastic to get the opportunity to introduce Dr Robson to a group of our digital subscribers.

More than 100 subscribers enjoyed the evening Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“He has had a touchline seat as rugby has transformed from its roots in the amateur era to the professional game we know today.

“His mix of anecdotes, observations and reflections enthralled and amused in equal measure.

“I’ve no doubt our subscribers left Meadowside, as I did, thoroughly entertained.”

