Woman, 23, in critical condition after being hit by car in Stirling

A 23-year-old woman is in a critical condition after being hit by a car near a Stirling school.

Emergency services were called to Airthrey Road near Wallace High School at around 10am on Thursday following the crash.

The pedestrian was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow by air ambulance.

Her condition is described as critical.

The road was closed for around four hours after the crash involving a Kia Niro.

The Kia driver was not injured.

Road Policing Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “I’m appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time and saw what happened to get in contact with police.

“I’d also ask drivers with dashcams to please review your footage to see if you’ve captured anything which may assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0889 of February 6 2025.