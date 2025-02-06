News Woman, 23, in critical condition after being hit by car in Stirling An air ambulance was called to the scene at Causewayhead. By Andrew Robson February 6 2025, 4:31pm February 6 2025, 4:31pm Share Woman, 23, in critical condition after being hit by car in Stirling Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5178446/airthrey-road-stirling-woman-critical/ Copy Link 0 comment Police closed Airthrey Road in Stirling at around 10am. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson A 23-year-old woman is in a critical condition after being hit by a car near a Stirling school. Emergency services were called to Airthrey Road near Wallace High School at around 10am on Thursday following the crash. The pedestrian was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow by air ambulance. The scene was taped off. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson Her condition is described as critical. The road was closed for around four hours after the crash involving a Kia Niro. The Kia driver was not injured. Appeal launched after pedestrian hit by car in Stirling Road Policing Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “I’m appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time and saw what happened to get in contact with police. “I’d also ask drivers with dashcams to please review your footage to see if you’ve captured anything which may assist our investigation.” Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0889 of February 6 2025.
