EXCLUSIVE: Man acquitted of killing sister in Perthshire changes story about murder weapon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

EXCLUSIVE: Man acquitted of killing sister in Perthshire changes story about murder weapon

The comments made by Jordan Johnstone, whose sister Annalise was murdered in Dunning in 2018, contradict his courtroom testimony.

Jordan Johnstone.
Jordan Johnstone.
By Brendan Duggan

The brother of Perthshire murder victim Annalise Johnstone has changed his account of what happened to the weapon used to kill his sister.

Jordan Johnstone – acquitted of murdering his sister at the Maggie Wall witch monument in Dunning in 2018 – told a court a year later that he hid the knife inside a McDonald’s Happy Meal box before burying it at the side of the Inchture to Errol road.

But six years on, he has retracted his original version of events and now alleges the blame lies with his ex-girlfriend Angela Newlands, found not guilty of killing Annalise.

I interviewed the 31-year-old – who says he has been disowned by his family and the travelling community since his not proven verdict – for a new podcast by The Courier exploring the unsolved murder of Annalise Johnstone.

‘I don’t know where it is’

Asked about the weapon, he says: “As far as I can remember, it was a Stanley blade.

“We don’t use the word box cutter for that. Gypsies don’t use that.”

He adds: “I tried to explain it wasn’t me who buried that murder weapon. That was Angela.

“That was not me, that was her. I tried to explain this, and it got taken on record that it was me that did it.

“I want to put it clear that it was not me that touched that murder weapon.

“That was Angela, not me.”

From left to right, Angela Newlands, Jordan Johnstone and Annalise Johnstone.
L-R: Angela Newlands, Jordan Johnstone and Annalise Johnstone.
Police at the Maggie Wall witch memorial, where Annalise died.
Police at the Maggie Wall witch memorial, where Annalise died.

Ms Newlands could not be reached for comment.

She was cleared of murder after a High Court judge ruled there was insufficient evidence.

Mr Johnstone – who admitted carrying his dead sister’s body for two miles and dumping her by a roadside – continued: “If I knew where it [the murder weapon] was, I would walk to it today and hand it to you.

“I do not know where it is, or I would have given it to the police, because it’s the only thing that would exonerate me.

“I mean that from the bottom of my heart.”

Podcast explores Annalise Johnstone case

The builder’s comments contradict his courtroom testimony and the accounts published by multiple media outlets that covered the 2019 trial.

Despite a police search following the trial, no weapon was found.

Last year we revealed police followed up on new information relating to Annalise’s death.

Who Killed Annalise? – a new podcast from The Courier – explores the unsolved murder of the 22-year-old traveller.

It features interviews with investigators, witnesses and those closest to Annalise and Jordan Johnstone, some of whom are speaking publicly for the first time.

In Mr Johnstone’s first interview in six years, he faces questions about:

  • The night of his sister’s murder
  • His relationship with Angela Newlands
  • His violent past

The podcast also charts the fortunes of Ms Newlands since her acquittal.

You can listen to the full series, ad free, by downloading The Courier app.

Subscribers to The Courier will be the first to receive new episodes, while the series is also available on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and Spotify.

More from News

Breaking news
Montrose bridge closed due to on-going police incident
The northbound A90 near Brechin is to undergo repairs this week. Image: Google
Junction closure and contraflow during £600,000 A90 roadworks at Brechin this week
Dundee East End Community Campus
Dundee library move will see shelf-space cut to equivalent of four swimming pool lengths
Ochil Tower School in Auchterarder
Care round-up: Staff 'inconsistency' at Perthshire school and missed medicine at Fife home
Robi MacBain
Dundee man tricked women into sending nude pics in catfishing scam
Daniel Johnson
Perth man avoids jail for stun gun found during probe into partner’s sudden death
The A9 at Inver. Image: Google Street View
Unexploded weapon shuts A9 near Dunkeld for four hours
Codebase on Corn Exchange Road, Stirling.
Stirling studio working on animated film version of The Wind In The Willows
The car has been taped off. Image: Richard Prest/DC Thomson
Police probe after electric car deliberately set on fire in Angus
Tahir Ramzan is working on the new event. Image: Supplied
Dundee pub owners reveal plans for new summer music festival