Stirling University supporting students and staff after death of teenager

Students and staff at Stirling University are being supported following the death of a teenager on campus.

The 18-year-old man’s body was discovered at the Alexander Court on-campus accommodation shortly after 2pm on Friday.

The teenager, who has not been named, was a first-year undergraduate student.

Stirling University death being treated as ‘unexplained’

A Stirling University spokesperson said: “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with family and friends at this difficult time.

“The university is liaising with the police and ensuring that students and staff are fully supported.”

Police confirmed they had been called at 2.20pm on Friday to reports of a sudden death.

The death is being treated as unexplained, however, it is not thought to be suspicious.