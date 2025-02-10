Top-ranked Airbnb in converted train wagon near Dunkeld could be shut by council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Top-ranked Airbnb in converted train wagon near Dunkeld could be shut by council

The authority has begun enforcement proceedings against its owners.

By Stephen Eighteen
A converted railway wagon in Dungarthill, three miles from Dunkeld.
A top-ranked Airbnb near Dunkeld could be forced to close after the council began enforcement proceedings.

The former railway wagon in Dungarthill has won rave reviews since opening in July 2019.

The “tiny home” three miles east of the popular Perthshire village has an average rating of 4.95 from 117 tourist reviews.

Its Airbnb listing says it is “one of the most loved homes” on the holiday site.

It adds: “It’s like staying in a giant doll’s house – small but perfectly formed.”

Bedroom in a converted railway wagon in Dungarthill, three miles from Dunkeld.
One tourist who stayed last month paid tribute to property manager Muriel Gibson, who also runs a flower business at nearby Dungarthill Walled Garden.

She posted: “Muriel was friendly and sent very clear instructions on how to find the accommodation.

“It has everything you could need, including delicious bread, marmalade and eggs left for breakfast.

“The interior is so cute and the stove kept us incredibly cosy even on frosty January mornings.”

Council begins enforcement proceedings against Dunkeld Airbnb

But Perth and Kinross Council planners aren’t as keen on the £100-a-night wagon.

In December, they began enforcement proceedings because it does not have permission to be used as a short-term let.

This sparked a planning application from owners Archie and Muriel Gibson.

If it is refused, the business will have to shut.

Their planning statement says: “We have been letting the railway wagon to guests for short 2-3 night stays since July 2019.

“This coincided with our taking up residence in the new-build house, the address as above.

“On learning of the new regulatory requirements for letting units in early 2023 we immediately applied to PKC requesting a hospitality licence, unaware at that time that planning permission would be required.

“Guests arrive on foot, by train, bike and by car and have not experienced any transport difficulties that we are aware of.”

