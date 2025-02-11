‘Decayed’ historic Stirling mill at risk of collapse is ‘dangerous to public’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

‘Decayed’ historic Stirling mill at risk of collapse is ‘dangerous to public’

Since 2015, it has been urgently recommended that Kerse Mill's roof be removed and replaced.

By Alex Watson
Kerse Corn Mill was added to the Buildings at Risk register 30 years ago, but has only deteriorated since. Image: 33 Air Solutions/Stirling Council
Kerse Corn Mill was added to the Buildings at Risk register 30 years ago, but has only deteriorated since. Image: 33 Air Solutions/Stirling Council

A derelict B-listed former corn mill in Stirling is at immediate risk of collapse after being left to rot for decades, despite multiple past warnings.

Permission is being sought to carry out urgent work on the vacant Kerse Corn Mill on Kerse Road, next to several car dealerships.

The building warrant paperwork states: “These works are considered to be immediate and urgent due to the risk both to the public and to the building structure and fabric should uncontrolled collapse occur.”

A supporting statement submitted along with the application confirms: “The building in its current state is considered to be dangerous to the public.”

But owner Arnold Clark Automobiles has been aware of the “urgent” need to replace the mill’s roof since 2015.

The vacant mill building is in a busy area, surrounded by car dealerships. Image: 33 Air Solutions/Stirling Council

The crumbling historic building, which is located close to several car dealerships, has been fenced off for more than 10 years for safety reasons.

As well as stopping public access, the fencing is intended to stop any falling masonry or roofing materials from causing injury.

Arnold Clark’s new building warrant application reveals that this exclusion zone should be larger, “but this would prohibit access to neighbouring properties and would not be tenable due to their operational uses of the neighbouring land.”

Roof replacement ‘urgently’ recommended for past 10 years

In April 2024, a drone survey was carried out on Kerse Mill.

The building was found to be in a “decayed state”.

Four months later, in August, Arnold Clark was advised by consulting engineers at Fairhurst to remove the entire roof structure.

The firm recommended action should be “taken immediately”.

A drone survey revealed the extent of the damage over time to the building’s roof. Image: 33 Air Solutions/Stirling Council

Arnold Clark met with Stirling Council in November and December to discuss the situation, and submitted the necessary planning application on January 31, 2025.

But the news of Kerse Mill’s decline is by no means news to its car retailer owner.

Since 2015, successive structural reports have urgently recommended that Kerse Mill’s roof be removed and replaced.

In 2018, signs that rafters may have been on the point of collapse were recorded.

Three decades of decline

The 120-year-old structure was added to Scotland’s Buildings at Risk Register in 1995, four years after Arnold Clark took it on.

The report produced after a Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historic Monuments for Scotland inspection in 2008 notes: “The second floor and the attic were not accessed on the date of visit due to pigeon infestation”.

Six years later, extensive dry rot was noted during a 2014 inspection.

Fencing is in place to keep members of the public away, but it is recommended that the ‘exclusion zone’ should be bigger, due to the risk of falling masonry and roof slates. Image: 33 Air Solutions/Stirling Council

In 2020, Arnold Clark secured council permission to carry out work on the building, including erecting scaffolding, removing roof slates, and disposing of asbestos sheeting.

A temporary roof covering was also fitted to stop water ingress.

An external retaining wall system designed to support the structure was installed around 2021, and is still in place.

‘Significant’ enough to save?

Arnold Clark has owned Kerse Corn Mill since 1991, as it operates a car dealership on the same site.

Built around 1904 as a grain store, it is thought the striking building fell out of use around the 1960s or 1970s.

But, as a rare surviving example of architecture built during the early-20th century’s industrial expansion of Stirling, Kerse Mill was considered significant.

A postcard showing how Kerse Corn Mill looked not long after it was built. Image: Stirling Council

It was designated a C-listed building in 1982, and upgraded to B-listed in 2004.

Some of the buildings “distinctive features” that won it its listed status, including its double-height cantilevering hoists, have deteriorated to the point that their removal is now recommended for safety reasons.

Arnold Clark used areas of the building as a paper store until around 2012, when it was deemed no longer suitable for this purpose.

Why was Kerse Corn Mill left to decay?

In 1986, an application was made to demolish Kerse Corn Mill in order to replace it with a car park.

This idea went nowhere, and Arnold Clark became its owner in the early-1990s.

The business did explore alternative uses for the building, including converting it into residential homes and selling the property to Stirling Council for use as sheltered housing.

Access issues got in the way of these plans.

Machinery once used inside the mill appears to still be on-site, but it has been severely impacted by its exposure to the elements. Image: 33 Air Solutions/Stirling Council

Marketed in 2017, for sale or let, it was suggested that the building could be used as an office or workspace for creative industries. However, there was no interest.

In March 2024, it was decided that “there is no viable new use for the building in its current conditions, and with the current access limitations”.

Now surrounded by car showrooms and in a dilapidated state, Arnold Clark says it intends to “protect and stabilise the structure and building fabric, leaving it vacant and in a mothballed state.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Daniel Doherty
Pervert priest fails in freedom bid after Fife conviction
Dr Beth Upton has been giving evidence at the NHD Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
NHS Fife trans tribunal descends into chaos as remote viewing suspended
John Watson receiving award from Stephen Leckie watched by group of people in Perth Civic Hall
Perthshire hospital radio heroes collect 'volunteer groups MBE'
Thistles car park in Stirling.
Stirling's Thistles car park reopens as a cashless and ticketless operation
The Repair Shop's Dominic Chinea with Amanda Kopel. Image: BBC/Ricochet Ltd
United legend's cap and HMS Unicorn to feature on Dundee episode of The Repair…
DAPL in Leven was targeted by 'mindless vandalism' over the weekend. Image: DAPL Fife/Facebook
'Mindless vandals' smash 10 windows and destroy TV at Fife counselling service
William Joseph Halliday
Perth knifeman who slashed victim’s face open thanks sheriff for not sending him to…
A985.
Drivers face delays as traffic comes to a standstill near Rosyth
Graeme Bell
Perth triple rapist back in jail after police discover illegal bank account
Inverkeithing storm eowyn tree
Fife woman fears home will be crushed by tree toppled in Storm Eowyn
3

Conversation