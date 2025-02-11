Stirling’s Thistles car park reopens as a cashless and ticketless operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling’s Thistles car park reopens as a cashless and ticketless operation

ANPR will be in place after a five-year refurbishment that cost £3.5m.

By Lucy Scarlett
Thistles car park in Stirling.
The city centre car park has reopened. Image: Mark Ferguson

A Stirling car park has gone cashless and ticketless after a £3.5 million upgrade.

Thistles Car Park, located in the heart of the city, has undergone a multi-million-pound refurbishment.

The site closed in 2020 for work to get underway.

The Goosecroft Road facility is part of the Thistles shopping centre in Stirling.

Cashless and ticketless operations are a new feature in the revamp.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) systems will be in place at the entrance and exit of the car park.

This will eliminate paper tickets.

Tickets can be purchased by card at the exit barrier or pay station in the car park.

There are now 267 “safe and secure” spaces in the facility, with 51 extra-wide spaces on the third level.

Stirling car park is ‘exciting new chapter’, says boss

Gary Turnbull, centre director at Thistles, said: “We are incredibly proud to have invested in the upgrade of the Thistles car park, creating a more convenient and enjoyable experience for visitors to the city centre.

“This investment marks an exciting new chapter for Thistles, reinforcing our commitment to enhancing the city centre for shoppers and the wider community.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to experience the improvements first-hand.”

Thistles Shopping Centre opened in 1977 and now hosts more than 70 shops and cafés.

Thistles car park.
Vintage cars were given first access. Image: Mark Ferguson

Stirling and District Car Club was given exclusive access to the new facility, bringing along 1960s and 1980s-style cars – a nod to the era of the centre’s opening.

Thistles said the renovated car park provides “much-needed additional parking spaces in Stirling city centre.”

Included in the upgrades are resurfacing, redecoration, and energy-efficient lighting.

Elsewhere in Stirling, a golf equipment shop has been given the green light for a spot on Borrowmeadow Road.

Parking charges at the Thistles

  • 1-2 hours £2.50
  • 3-4 hours £4
  • 5-6 hours £5
  • 7 hours and over £8.50
  • Sunday £3 all day

3

Conversation