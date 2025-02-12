Stirling Council leadership team salaries revealed as budget cuts loom

Stirling Council’s budget for the financial year 2025-26 will soon be decided.

Cuts to public services are expected, as the local authority attempts to make up a shortfall of nearly £13 million.

Part of the 2025-26 budget will be ring-fenced for council staff salaries, including those of its most senior employees.

The latest annual accounts available from Stirling Council show that more than £1.35m was spent on senior employee wages during the 2023-24 financial year, divided between 14 people.

All members of the top team earned more than £80,000, and over half of them made upwards of £90,000.

Top team line-up and pay

As next year’s budget approaches, here’s a look at who the senior staff in the council were during that period and what they were paid for their roles.

Chief executive – Carol Beattie: £138,071 (£11,223 increase since 2022-23)

Chief officer, finance (until October 31, 2023) – Kirsty Stanners: £106,063 (salary: £63,115; severance costs: £42,948)

Chief operating officer, infrastructure and environment – Brian Roberts: £103,100 (£5,842 increase since 2022-23)

Chief operating officer, communities and performance – Isabel McKnight: £103,100 (£5,842 increase since 2022-23)

Head of children and families and chief social work officer – Marie Valente: £98,821 (£5,599 increase since 2022-23)

Head of education and chief education officer – Bryony Monaghan: £98,264 (£7,805 increase since 2022-23)

Chief officer, governance – Julia McAfee: £96,277 (£5,836 increase since 2022-23)

Head of economic development, planning and climate change (from June 26, 2023) – Ann Jacob-Chandler: £90,033

Head of people and community wellbeing – Kate Hudson: £89,382 (£13,960 increase since 2022-23)

Head of infrastructure – Drew Leslie: £88,979 (£7,361 increase since 2022-23)

Chief officer, housing – Stephen Clark: £88,791 (£7,173 increase since 2022-23)

Head of customer service and performance – Lawrence Hay: £88,036

Head of environment and place – Dorothy Reid: £85,499

Acting section 95 officer (from November 1, 2023) – G Murphy: £80,298

Who decides senior council salaries?

Scotland’s council chief executive salaries are set by the Scottish Joint Negotiating Committee for local authority services.

Stirling Council decides the wages for all other senior employees.

University of Stirling chief Sir Gerry McCormac faced criticism recently after details of his £414,000 annual salary were revealed.

