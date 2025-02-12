Stirling Council leadership team salaries revealed as budget cuts loom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Council leadership team salaries revealed as budget cuts loom

All 14 members of the top team earned more than £80,000 each.

By Alex Watson
Stirling Council's most recent accounts show £1.35m was spent on senior staff salaries. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Stirling Council's most recent accounts show £1.35m was spent on senior staff salaries. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Stirling Council’s budget for the financial year 2025-26 will soon be decided.

Cuts to public services are expected, as the local authority attempts to make up a shortfall of nearly £13 million.

Part of the 2025-26 budget will be ring-fenced for council staff salaries, including those of its most senior employees.

The latest annual accounts available from Stirling Council show that more than £1.35m was spent on senior employee wages during the 2023-24 financial year, divided between 14 people.

All members of the top team earned more than £80,000, and over half of them made upwards of £90,000.

Top team line-up and pay

As next year’s budget approaches, here’s a look at who the senior staff in the council were during that period and what they were paid for their roles.

Chief executive – Carol Beattie: £138,071 (£11,223 increase since 2022-23)

Chief officer, finance (until October 31, 2023) – Kirsty Stanners: £106,063 (salary: £63,115; severance costs: £42,948)

Chief operating officer, infrastructure and environment – Brian Roberts: £103,100 (£5,842 increase since 2022-23)

Chief operating officer, communities and performance – Isabel McKnight: £103,100 (£5,842 increase since 2022-23)

Interim SNP chief executive Carol Beattie. Image: Supplied
Carol Beattie stepped down as Stirling Council’s chief executive in May 2024 after nearly six years in the job. Image: Supplied

Head of children and families and chief social work officer – Marie Valente: £98,821 (£5,599 increase since 2022-23)

Head of education and chief education officer – Bryony Monaghan: £98,264 (£7,805 increase since 2022-23)

Chief officer, governance – Julia McAfee: £96,277 (£5,836 increase since 2022-23)

Head of economic development, planning and climate change (from June 26, 2023) – Ann Jacob-Chandler: £90,033

Head of people and community wellbeing – Kate Hudson: £89,382 (£13,960 increase since 2022-23)

Head of infrastructure – Drew Leslie: £88,979 (£7,361 increase since 2022-23)

Chief officer, housing – Stephen Clark: £88,791 (£7,173 increase since 2022-23)

Caroline Sinclair is the council’s current chief executive. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Head of customer service and performance – Lawrence Hay: £88,036

Head of environment and place – Dorothy Reid: £85,499

Acting section 95 officer (from November 1, 2023) – G Murphy: £80,298

Who decides senior council salaries?

Scotland’s council chief executive salaries are set by the Scottish Joint Negotiating Committee for local authority services.

Stirling Council decides the wages for all other senior employees.

University of Stirling chief Sir Gerry McCormac faced criticism recently after details of his £414,000 annual salary were revealed.

