Could Stirling soon be getting a world buffet restaurant?

The firm that claims to run “Scotland’s biggest world buffet” is keen to open a similar restaurant in Stirling.

Hot World Cuisine currently has premises in Glasgow and Paisley and plans to open restaurants in Stirling, Dundee, and Edinburgh.

Diners at the restaurant off Glasgow’s Paisley Road have a choice of more than 300 dishes including Indian, Chinese, Italian, and grilled food.

Prices range from £21.99 per adult Monday to Thursday, to £23.99 on Friday to Sunday – with children under a certain height eating for half price.

Stirling property has been ‘acquired’

A detailed proposal to transform a vacant car showroom in Dundee into a 386-seater restaurant was revealed this week.

As part of Hot World Buffet’s planning application, it confirmed properties have also been “acquired” in Stirling and Edinburgh, “pending approvals”.

However, no planning application has yet been submitted and the firm is still to confirm where the Stirling restaurant would be located.

The Courier has contacted the company for comment.