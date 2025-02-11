Could Stirling soon be getting a world buffet restaurant?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could Stirling soon be getting a world buffet restaurant?

Hot World Buffet says it has "acquired" a property in Stirling.

By Neil Henderson
Hot World Cuisine in Glasgow
The Hot World Cuisine restaurant in Glasgow. Image: Google Street View

The firm that claims to run “Scotland’s biggest world buffet” is keen to open a similar restaurant in Stirling.

Hot World Cuisine currently has premises in Glasgow and Paisley and plans to open restaurants in Stirling, Dundee, and Edinburgh.

Diners at the restaurant off Glasgow’s Paisley Road have a choice of more than 300 dishes including Indian, Chinese, Italian, and grilled food.

Prices range from £21.99 per adult Monday to Thursday, to £23.99 on Friday to Sunday – with children under a certain height eating for half price.

Stirling property has been ‘acquired’

A detailed proposal to transform a vacant car showroom in Dundee into a 386-seater restaurant was revealed this week.

As part of Hot World Buffet’s planning application, it confirmed properties have also been “acquired” in Stirling and Edinburgh, “pending approvals”.

However, no planning application has yet been submitted and the firm is still to confirm where the Stirling restaurant would be located.

The Courier has contacted the company for comment.

Conversation