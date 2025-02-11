NHS Fife trans row tribunal faces further delay as second dispute erupts over documents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

NHS Fife trans row tribunal faces further delay as second dispute erupts over documents

The judge says there is "really no prospect" of the evidence to the tribunal being completed this week.

By Justin Bowie
Sandie Peggie has taken NHS Fife to an employment tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Sandie Peggie has taken NHS Fife to an employment tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The NHS Fife trans row employment tribunal faces further delays after a second dispute erupted over key documents.

Lawyers representing Kirkcaldy nurse Sandie Peggie say it will take time to pore over another 30 pages of files released by the health board, her former employer, following a judge’s order.

Last week NHS Fife was accused of being “negligent” for failing to disclose correspondence relating to an “aborted” probe into Ms Peggie.

The A&E nurse, who worked at Victoria Hospital, was suspended after a row with transgender doctor Beth Upton in a female changing room on Christmas Eve in 2023.

She claims she felt intimidated and embarrassed at being alone with Dr Upton, born male.

‘No smoking gun’

Dr Upton was cross-examined on Tuesday by Naomi Cunningham, representing Ms Peggie, over the confrontation.

The Dundee hearing descended into chaos in the morning due to interruptions from online observers, with remote viewing suspended for two hours.

But further disruption followed in the afternoon after the live stream was reinstated.

Dr Beth Upton has been giving evidence at the NHS Fife tribunal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Ms Cunningham said she has “no reason to be confident” NHS Fife has shared all documents relevant to the case.

She warned there will be “stop-start progress” if it becomes clear more files are being concealed.

The lawyer then asked for the hearing to be adjourned for the day.

But Jane Russell, representing NHS Fife and Dr Upton, challenged this.

She claimed Ms Cunningham was searching for non-existent “smoking gun”.

Ms Russell told the judge: “It would seem disproportionate to adjourn a hearing, pursuing what seems to be the impossible.

“If what my learned friend is looking for is a smoking gun, she hasn’t found it.

“She’s not likely to, because it’s not there. The pursuit of that which doesn’t exist is not going to help her.”

Sandy Kemp, the judge, brought the hearing to a close for the day.

But he admitted there is “really no prospect” of all evidence to the tribunal being finished by the end of this week as planned, meaning the hearing may have to convene again at a later date.

Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, Fife.
Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Ms Peggie has finished giving evidence, while Ms Cunningham’s cross-examination of Dr Upton remains ongoing.

The tribunal is still to hear from NHS Fife staff.

Ms Cunningham told the judge she is “confident” her questions for Dr Upton, who identifies as female, will conclude on Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, the lawyer accused the trans doctor of engaging in an “immersive role play” by wanting to use a women’s changing room.

She claimed Ms Peggie had “opted out” of this.

Dr Upton replied: “There is no role play for her to opt out of.”

‘Bigoted outburst’

The medic was asked about continuing to use the female changing room after the Christmas Eve confrontation.

Last week the tribunal heard that Ms Peggie compared her colleague being there to rapist Isla Bryson being placed in a women’s jail.

Dr Upton told the tribunal: “I had a think about it.

“I determined I wasn’t willing to let somebody’s bigoted outburst and unpleasantness towards me stop me being who I was.”

In one exchange with Ms Cunningham, Dr Upton said: “I don’t need your validation. I’d like your respect.”

The tribunal heard Dr Upton sent a message to line manager Dr Kate Searle in the early hours of Christmas Day saying: “I don’t feel safe using the changing rooms when she [Ms Peggie] is there.”

An email sent by Dr Upton to the British Medical Association (BMA) on Boxing Day read: “I feel utterly alone in this situation as my superiors have yet to respond.”

The medic used the female changing rooms two days later when Ms Peggie was present.

Ms Cunningham said: “On Christmas Eve you stood your ground and said you were entitled to be in the changing rooms.

“A few hours later you feel certain you don’t feel safe when she’s there but on December 28, decide to use changing room anyway.”

Dr Upton said: “In the early hours of Christmas morning I was freaking out and trying to think of ways I could keep myself safe from further hostility.

“I thought I would put my big girl pants on and be brave.

“Unfortunately I wasn’t as brave as I thought I was and went to the plaster room in my socks.”