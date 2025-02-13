Stirlingshire parents plead to save ‘vital’ Aberfoyle Nursery in annual battle

Parents whose children attend Aberfoyle Nursery are calling for the early learning facility to be saved in light of recent dire proposed Stirling Council budget cuts.

A significant reduction in nursery operating hours could be on the cards if the proposals are approved by councillors at the end of February.

Local mums, dads and caregivers, who have started a petition, say the nursery is vital for not just for families living in Aberfoyle, but also in surrounding areas like Kinlochard, Inversnaid, Gartmore, and Port of Menteith.

They argue Aberfoyle Nursery’s current hours and facilities have encouraged families to move to the local area, but those people could soon be left without adequate childcare options.

Aberfoyle resident Mairi Buchanan said: “Will there be any spaces at other nurseries to take on so many from Aberfoyle?

“Given cuts start in August, it leaves little time for parents to apply for another place elsewhere.

“There are no childminders locally, either.”

Reduced hours and jobs at risk

Currently open between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday, the nursery would only provide care between 9am and 3pm, and solely during term time.

At the moment Aberfoyle Nursery is open 45.6 weeks off the year, but this would go down to 38 weeks.

The cuts would mean parents would no longer be able to pay for extra childcare beyond government-funded hours.

And staffing could be affected, with the potential for at least one nursery employee to lose their job.

‘I may need to leave my job’

Ms Buchanan needs year-round childcare.

The mother of three, who also works in the village, has two children at Aberfoyle Primary and says she would struggle to take her youngest child to a nursery further away.

She said: “My husband is unwell and we are unsure if he will be able to return to work.

“These cuts have added pressure on me to do all the running about, work, and take care of family.

“I may have to leave my job or find something that fits in with term time, which is hard to find.”

Debbie Whyte, who also lives in Aberfoyle, is similarly worried about the proposed reduced nursery hours negatively affecting both her and her partner’s work prospects.

“Finding a job that fits with those reduced hours is going to be nearly impossible,” she said.

“We simply can’t afford other childcare, and without the nursery offering the hours we need, my partner won’t be able to return to work, which is a huge financial worry for us.”

Fears council could close nursery altogether

“There will be so many in the same position,” said Ms Buchanan.

“We were all looking forward to our children continuing friendships and a gradual transition to the school next door.

“Covid has already unsettled my older two, and I was expecting an easy transition for my youngest.”

Mums and dads fear that if they feel forced to move their children to private nurseries elsewhere offering longer hours, Stirling Council may close Aberfoyle Nursery altogether.

They say this would, in turn, affect the neighbouring primary school which the nursery feeds into.

Battle to save nursery has become ‘yearly stress’

But Aberfoyle parents are not just worried for their own livelihoods. They say the nursery funding cuts would have a ripple effect.

“The staff are part of our community, and the nursery itself is so important to the local area,” said Ms Whyte.

“We’re really worried that if these cuts go through, we’ll lose something that’s vital for families like ours.

“I’m hopeful we can rally together, just like we did last year, and stop this from happening.”

This is the third time in three years that Stirling Council has proposed making significant cuts at Aberfoyle Nursery.

Last year, the local community council met with councillors in order to avoid losing funding, though the nursery’s capacity was reduced from 32 children to 24.

And, in 2023, changes were reversed following pushback from parents.

They say the threat of losing the nursery has become a “yearly stress”.

In a past statement addressing all proposed budget cuts, a Stirling Council spokesperson said: “The Council faces an estimated budget shortfall of £13 million next year where a number of difficult decisions will need to be made.

“Elected members will make a final decision on what proposed savings should be taken forward at this year’s budget setting meeting in February.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook