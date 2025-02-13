Stirlingshire parents plead to save ‘vital’ Aberfoyle Nursery in annual battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirlingshire parents plead to save ‘vital’ Aberfoyle Nursery in annual battle

Aberfoyle parents have pushed back against proposed nursery funding cuts for the last three years in a row.

Parents whose children attend Aberfoyle Nursery are rallying to protect the future of the childcare facility. Image: Supplied
By Alex Watson

Parents whose children attend Aberfoyle Nursery are calling for the early learning facility to be saved in light of recent dire proposed Stirling Council budget cuts.

A significant reduction in nursery operating hours could be on the cards if the proposals are approved by councillors at the end of February.

Local mums, dads and caregivers, who have started a petition, say the nursery is vital for not just for families living in Aberfoyle, but also in surrounding areas like Kinlochard, Inversnaid, Gartmore, and Port of Menteith.

They argue Aberfoyle Nursery’s current hours and facilities have encouraged families to move to the local area, but those people could soon be left without adequate childcare options.

Aberfoyle resident Mairi Buchanan said: “Will there be any spaces at other nurseries to take on so many from Aberfoyle?

“Given cuts start in August, it leaves little time for parents to apply for another place elsewhere.

“There are no childminders locally, either.”

Childcare is limited in Aberfoyle, with the nursery providing an important service to many families living there. Image: Google Street View

Reduced hours and jobs at risk

Currently open between 8am and 6pm, Monday to Friday, the nursery would only provide care between 9am and 3pm, and solely during term time.

At the moment Aberfoyle Nursery is open 45.6 weeks off the year, but this would go down to 38 weeks.

The cuts would mean parents would no longer be able to pay for extra childcare beyond government-funded hours.

And staffing could be affected, with the potential for at least one nursery employee to lose their job.

‘I may need to leave my job’

Ms Buchanan needs year-round childcare.

The mother of three, who also works in the village, has two children at Aberfoyle Primary and says she would struggle to take her youngest child to a nursery further away.

Mairi Buchanan is worried she may be forced to leave her current job due to the proposed change in nursery hours. Image: Supplied

She said: “My husband is unwell and we are unsure if he will be able to return to work.

“These cuts have added pressure on me to do all the running about, work, and take care of family.

“I may have to leave my job or find something that fits in with term time, which is hard to find.”

Debbie Whyte, who also lives in Aberfoyle, is similarly worried about the proposed reduced nursery hours negatively affecting both her and her partner’s work prospects.

“Finding a job that fits with those reduced hours is going to be nearly impossible,” she said.

“We simply can’t afford other childcare, and without the nursery offering the hours we need, my partner won’t be able to return to work, which is a huge financial worry for us.”

Debbie Whyte is concerned for the nursery’s staff, many of whom live locally. Image: Supplied

Fears council could close nursery altogether

“There will be so many in the same position,” said Ms Buchanan.

“We were all looking forward to our children continuing friendships and a gradual transition to the school next door.

“Covid has already unsettled my older two, and I was expecting an easy transition for my youngest.”

Mums and dads fear that if they feel forced to move their children to private nurseries elsewhere offering longer hours, Stirling Council may close Aberfoyle Nursery altogether.

They say this would, in turn, affect the neighbouring primary school which the nursery feeds into.

Battle to save nursery has become ‘yearly stress’

But Aberfoyle parents are not just worried for their own livelihoods. They say the nursery funding cuts would have a ripple effect.

“The staff are part of our community, and the nursery itself is so important to the local area,” said Ms Whyte.

“We’re really worried that if these cuts go through, we’ll lose something that’s vital for families like ours.

“I’m hopeful we can rally together, just like we did last year, and stop this from happening.”

This is the third time in three years that Stirling Council has proposed making significant cuts at Aberfoyle Nursery.

Local parents have begged Stirling Council not to cut the nursery’s funding for the last three years in a row. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Last year, the local community council met with councillors in order to avoid losing funding, though the nursery’s capacity was reduced from 32 children to 24.

And, in 2023, changes were reversed following pushback from parents.

They say the threat of losing the nursery has become a “yearly stress”.

In a past statement addressing all proposed budget cuts, a Stirling Council spokesperson said: “The Council faces an estimated budget shortfall of £13 million next year where a number of difficult decisions will need to be made.

“Elected members will make a final decision on what proposed savings should be taken forward at this year’s budget setting meeting in February.”

