Perth influencer Kirsten Cameron returns for season 3 of The Agency: Unfiltered

Perth influencer Kirsten Cameron will return for season three of her award-winning show.

The third series of The Agency: Unfiltered will launch on Monday February 17 at 10.30pm.

Kirsten is co-founder of the influencer agency, Aquarius Creative, and is originally from the Fair City.

She will return for a third instalment of the behind-the-scenes look at the company.

What to expect from season 3 of The Agency: Unfiltered

The show won a BAFTA Scotland award in 2024 after two successful seasons.

The latest series will feature the agency’s new office, new influencers and a brand-new TikTok Academy.

Kirsten spoke about how Aquarius Creative supports its clients. She said: “We have to support influencers because, at the end of the day, it’s social media.

“It’s always evolving. Someone can be the ‘it girl’ one week and not the next.

“So we have strategy meetings with them to ensure they’re going down the right path and that they’re working with the brands they want to work with and they’re getting the results they want.”

Kirsten and her co-founder, Amy Moore, will put Scotland’s up-and-coming TikTok stars to the test in the new season.

They will also navigate the challenges of moving into their new Hamilton office – seven times bigger than their previous space.

The first two series of the show attracted more than 1.2 million streams online.

The Agency: Unfiltered will stream on BBC Scotland, with all episodes on BBC iPlayer.