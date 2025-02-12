News Man, 78, arrested at Stirling railway station over alleged indecent online communications He was approached by a 'protection' group at the station. By Ellidh Aitken February 12 2025, 12:23pm February 12 2025, 12:23pm Share Man, 78, arrested at Stirling railway station over alleged indecent online communications Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5181700/man-arrested-stirling-railway-station-alleged-indecent-communications/ Copy Link The man was arrested at Stirling Railway Station. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson A man has been arrested at Stirling railway station for alleged indecent online communications. Police were called after the 78-year-old was approached by a “protection” group on Tuesday evening. A 40-minute video of the confrontation was posted on social media. The man will appear at Stirling Sheriff Court at a later date. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 78-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with alleged indecent online communications. “Officers were called to the Chandlers Court area of Stirling regarding the allegation around 6pm on Tuesday. “He is expected to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court at a later date.”