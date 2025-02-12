Thistles Stirling boss ‘sorry’ after YouTubers claimed they’d been ‘bullied and intimidated’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thistles Stirling boss ‘sorry’ after YouTubers claimed they’d been ‘bullied and intimidated’

Lisa Middleton and Mark Shaw - AKA Northerners on Tour - were told to stop filming inside the shopping centre.

By Ben MacDonald
Northerners on Tour visit Stirling's Thistles Shopping Centre
Lisa and Mark were asked to delete their footage. Image: Northerners on Tour/YouTube

The boss of a Stirling shopping centre has apologised after YouTubers claimed they had been “bullied and intimidated” during a visit.

Lisa Middleton and Mark Shaw run the Northerners on Tour channel, documenting their travels across Europe in a minivan.

On Tuesday, the pair uploaded a video of their visit to Stirling, titled: ‘Bullied and intimidated – get us out of here’.

After showing the bloggers visiting several attractions and shops, the video fades to black.

YouTubers pulled up by Thistles security staff for filming

A message pops up claiming a member of security staff at Thistles had ordered them to delete their content.

Unhappy with the instructions, and refusing to delete the footage, Lisa and Mark are then seen being led to the centre’s boardroom.

While awaiting a chat with a member of the management team, Mark says: “I want to discuss the reason why, in a (publicly) accessible shopping centre, you can’t use any method of filming.”

The couple were led to have a chat with management. Image: Northerners on Tour/YouTube

As a member of management greets the pair, Mark says they have visited places across Europe and have never been asked to stop recording.

In the video, the manager says the pair are not allowed to film on private property and that they have the rules in place to prevent suspicious activity.

However, the YouTubers leave the meeting saying they felt the security worker was “threatening” and questioning the lack of signs about filming in the centre.

Lisa and Mark refused to delete their footage. Image: Northerners on Tour/YouTube

Lisa says: “How many children have phones?

“When they’re messaging each other and Facetiming, you’re not telling me they’re not showing everyone the centre.”

Mark adds: “To recap, if you come to Stirling and come to the centre, make sure your phone’s turned off because you’re not allowed to film.”

The couple then leave and say they “don’t feel welcome”.

Thistles shopping centre boss ‘sorry’ to bloggers after filming row

In a statement to The Courier, Gary Turnbull – centre director at Thistles – said: “Creating a safe and secure shopping experience is a priority for us at Thistles.

“We’re sorry that Mark and Lisa’s shopping experience ended badly.

“While we do have a legal right to restrict filming in the centre, which we do for security reasons, Mark and Lisa were doing no harm and we’re taking another look at our filming policy in the mall.

“We’d love to show Mark and Lisa a much warmer Scottish welcome when they come back to Stirling to visit the Wallace Monument.

“We’ll treat them to lunch and a proper cup of either Scottish brew or Yorkshire Tea.”

Meanwhile, the car park at Thistles has reopened as a cashless and ticketless operation.

