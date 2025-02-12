Thistles Stirling boss ‘sorry’ after YouTubers claimed they’d been ‘bullied and intimidated’

The boss of a Stirling shopping centre has apologised after YouTubers claimed they had been “bullied and intimidated” during a visit.

Lisa Middleton and Mark Shaw run the Northerners on Tour channel, documenting their travels across Europe in a minivan.

On Tuesday, the pair uploaded a video of their visit to Stirling, titled: ‘Bullied and intimidated – get us out of here’.

After showing the bloggers visiting several attractions and shops, the video fades to black.

YouTubers pulled up by Thistles security staff for filming

A message pops up claiming a member of security staff at Thistles had ordered them to delete their content.

Unhappy with the instructions, and refusing to delete the footage, Lisa and Mark are then seen being led to the centre’s boardroom.

While awaiting a chat with a member of the management team, Mark says: “I want to discuss the reason why, in a (publicly) accessible shopping centre, you can’t use any method of filming.”

As a member of management greets the pair, Mark says they have visited places across Europe and have never been asked to stop recording.

In the video, the manager says the pair are not allowed to film on private property and that they have the rules in place to prevent suspicious activity.

However, the YouTubers leave the meeting saying they felt the security worker was “threatening” and questioning the lack of signs about filming in the centre.

Lisa says: “How many children have phones?

“When they’re messaging each other and Facetiming, you’re not telling me they’re not showing everyone the centre.”

Mark adds: “To recap, if you come to Stirling and come to the centre, make sure your phone’s turned off because you’re not allowed to film.”

The couple then leave and say they “don’t feel welcome”.

Thistles shopping centre boss ‘sorry’ to bloggers after filming row

In a statement to The Courier, Gary Turnbull – centre director at Thistles – said: “Creating a safe and secure shopping experience is a priority for us at Thistles.

“We’re sorry that Mark and Lisa’s shopping experience ended badly.

“While we do have a legal right to restrict filming in the centre, which we do for security reasons, Mark and Lisa were doing no harm and we’re taking another look at our filming policy in the mall.

“We’d love to show Mark and Lisa a much warmer Scottish welcome when they come back to Stirling to visit the Wallace Monument.

“We’ll treat them to lunch and a proper cup of either Scottish brew or Yorkshire Tea.”

Meanwhile, the car park at Thistles has reopened as a cashless and ticketless operation.