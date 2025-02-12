How Stirling locals reacted to recent council budget cut proposals

Stirling residents are strongly opposed to proposed council service cuts that would directly affect children, families, and those on lower incomes.

Thousands of people living within the Stirling Council area shared their views on recent budget savings suggestions for the upcoming financial year 2025-26.

In a consultation analysis report published on Monday (February 10), the council said the feedback “revealed widespread concern”.

There was “strong opposition to cuts affecting vulnerable populations, children, families, and core community services”.

A total of 4,323 individual responses were received from members of the public, including children and young people.

Here are the issues of greatest concern to survey respondents.

Children and family support

People in Stirling were most strongly opposed to suggested cuts and changes to services supporting young people and families.

The council’s analysis report reads: “Cuts to school counselling services and additional support needs (ASN) outreach teams were among the top five least-supported proposals, with widespread concerns about worsening mental health issues and the lack of alternative support.”

Removing funding for the likes of youth programmes and holiday activities was also deemed unacceptable by many.

The proposed closure of nurseries in Aberfoyle and Fintry prompted worries about the negative impact on working parents and rural communities.

Citizens Advice Bureau funding

The proposal to cut the funding of Stirling Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) was one of the least supported of all those put forward by the council, with 62% of respondents opposing it.

Respondents felt the CAB played a “vital role in providing independent advice, especially during the cost-of-living crisis.”

And concerns were raised that the move could affect employment, economic growth and rural service accessibility in the Stirling area.

Libraries and community centres

Some people were happy to accept limited reductions to library opening hours and community centre access.

However, others “emphasised the critical role these services play in education, digital inclusion, and social wellbeing.”

Play parks

Stirling locals deemed parks and play areas essential for both children’s development and community health, according to the responses received.

Respondents shared worries about the closure of parks reducing the availability of “safe recreational spaces”.

Homeless accommodation

A potential increase in homelessness was a concern for some locals, and many who submitted survey feedback said rent rates should be means-tested.

Efficiency suggestions made in this area included allowing new tenants to keep existing furnishings in order to reduce waste.

Low-income families

The council’s survey analysis report notes “significant concern that budget cuts would disproportionately impact low income families and increase economic hardship.”

Parking and public transport

The suggestion of reducing opening hours at Wellgreen multistorey car park proved the most popular on Stirling Council’s 2025-26 list, alongside the proposal to increase some park-and-ride bus fares.

Some respondents argued for high parking charges outside of park and ride sites “to encourage sustainable transport”.

But concerns were shared about public transport provision in more rural areas, which some respondents said affected “access to employment and education”.

Bin collections

There were few objections to proposed waste service changes, including the removal of the garden waste concession.

However, increased fly-tipping and waste contamination were deemed worrisome by some respondents.

