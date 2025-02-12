How Stirling locals reacted to recent council budget cut proposals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Stirling locals reacted to recent council budget cut proposals

A total of 4,323 individual responses were received, including from children and young people.

By Alex Watson
Stirling Council will soon decide on a range of budget-saving cuts that will directly affect public services. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Stirling Council will soon decide on a range of budget-saving cuts that will directly affect public services. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Stirling residents are strongly opposed to proposed council service cuts that would directly affect children, families, and those on lower incomes.

Thousands of people living within the Stirling Council area shared their views on recent budget savings suggestions for the upcoming financial year 2025-26.

In a consultation analysis report published on Monday (February 10), the council said the feedback “revealed widespread concern”.

There was “strong opposition to cuts affecting vulnerable populations, children, families, and core community services”.

A total of 4,323 individual responses were received from members of the public, including children and young people.

Here are the issues of greatest concern to survey respondents.

Children and family support

People in Stirling were most strongly opposed to suggested cuts and changes to services supporting young people and families.

The council’s analysis report reads: “Cuts to school counselling services and additional support needs (ASN) outreach teams were among the top five least-supported proposals, with widespread concerns about worsening mental health issues and the lack of alternative support.”

Removing funding for the likes of youth programmes and holiday activities was also deemed unacceptable by many.

The proposed closure of nurseries in Aberfoyle and Fintry prompted worries about the negative impact on working parents and rural communities.

Citizens Advice Bureau funding

The proposal to cut the funding of Stirling Citizens Advice Bureau (CAB) was one of the least supported of all those put forward by the council, with 62% of respondents opposing it.

Respondents felt the CAB played a “vital role in providing independent advice, especially during the cost-of-living crisis.”

And concerns were raised that the move could affect employment, economic growth and rural service accessibility in the Stirling area.

Stirling Citizens Advice Bureau may have to close if Stirling Council removes its funding. Image: Travelly Minimalist/Shutterstock

Libraries and community centres

Some people were happy to accept limited reductions to library opening hours and community centre access.

However, others “emphasised the critical role these services play in education, digital inclusion, and social wellbeing.”

Play parks

Stirling locals deemed parks and play areas essential for both children’s development and community health, according to the responses received.

Respondents shared worries about the closure of parks reducing the availability of “safe recreational spaces”.

Concerns have been raised in the past over the state of some of Stirling’s playparks. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Homeless accommodation

A potential increase in homelessness was a concern for some locals, and many who submitted survey feedback said rent rates should be means-tested.

Efficiency suggestions made in this area included allowing new tenants to keep existing furnishings in order to reduce waste.

Low-income families

The council’s survey analysis report notes “significant concern that budget cuts would disproportionately impact low income families and increase economic hardship.”

Parking and public transport

The suggestion of reducing opening hours at Wellgreen multistorey car park proved the most popular on Stirling Council’s 2025-26 list, alongside the proposal to increase some park-and-ride bus fares.

Some respondents argued for high parking charges outside of park and ride sites “to encourage sustainable transport”.

But concerns were shared about public transport provision in more rural areas, which some respondents said affected “access to employment and education”.

Some survey respondents said rural bus services were not adequate. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Bin collections

There were few objections to proposed waste service changes, including the removal of the garden waste concession.

However, increased fly-tipping and waste contamination were deemed worrisome by some respondents.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

