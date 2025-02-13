Watch and listen to musical protest outside council HQ by Stirling children and teachers

Children, teachers and their families made some noise at Stirling Council’s offices on Thursday (February 13) to push back against proposed cuts to music tuition in schools.

A large group brought their instruments, from strings and brass to bagpipes, and performed for around an hour outside Old Viewforth.

They were supported by parents, siblings and other family members, who held placards urging decision-makers to protect music lessons for young people.

One of the council’s suggested money-saving measures for 2025-26 is reducing funding for music tuition in schools by £250,000.

Teachers say the move would effectively end the 60-year-old service.

Some Stirling councillors who were on-site for a meeting of the Children and Young People Committee on Thursday morning, including Thomas Heald and Danny Gibson, left the building to attend the demonstration and watch the musical performances.

New council leader Gerry McGarvey was also present, and addressed the crowd of more than 50 people.

Council leader promises to defend music tuition ‘with passion’

Mr McGarvey talked about his own appreciation of the music tuition service, having personally experienced it.

He said: “I know how important it is, not just for the development of musical talent, not just for the development of confidence, not just for the development of well-being, but all these things combined.

“Music tuition plays an integral part, a significant part, an important part in the development of the person, in a holistic way. Can I make that very clear?

“That’s where I’m coming from, and that’s the passion with which I will be trying my best, and my colleagues, to defend the service as it stands.

“That’s what we intend to do.”

He added: “No decisions have been made whatsoever.”

Stirling locals opposed to tuition cuts

The results of Stirling Council’s public consultation on its proposed 2025-26 budget cuts revealed that 67% of respondents disagreed with the idea of reviewing the music tuition service.

In addition, a petition started to protest the proposal has gained more than 4,700 signatures since January 6.

Craig Carson, an organiser with teaching union EIS, said: “We’re just really concerned that the service is under threat with the current budget proposals.

“The consultation spoke about a review, but with a lot of money attached to it. It could be a real decimation of the service.”

Stirling Council will meet at the end of February to make the final decision on the council budget for the next financial year.

