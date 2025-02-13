Watch and listen to musical protest outside council HQ by Stirling children and teachers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Watch and listen to musical protest outside council HQ by Stirling children and teachers

Teachers maintain that the proposed £250k funding cut would end Stirling's music tuition service.

By Alex Watson
The musicians played a piece of music that began as a funeral march and ended with Ode to Joy. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
The musicians played a piece of music that began as a funeral march and ended with Ode to Joy. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Children, teachers and their families made some noise at Stirling Council’s offices on Thursday (February 13) to push back against proposed cuts to music tuition in schools.

A large group brought their instruments, from strings and brass to bagpipes, and performed for around an hour outside Old Viewforth.

They were supported by parents, siblings and other family members, who held placards urging decision-makers to protect music lessons for young people.

One of the council’s suggested money-saving measures for 2025-26 is reducing funding for music tuition in schools by £250,000.

Teachers say the move would effectively end the 60-year-old service.

Protesters of all ages showed up to fight for Stirling’s music tuition service. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Some Stirling councillors who were on-site for a meeting of the Children and Young People Committee on Thursday morning, including Thomas Heald and Danny Gibson, left the building to attend the demonstration and watch the musical performances.

New council leader Gerry McGarvey was also present, and addressed the crowd of more than 50 people.

The gathered group made an impressive noise. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Council leader promises to defend music tuition ‘with passion’

Mr McGarvey talked about his own appreciation of the music tuition service, having personally experienced it.

He said: “I know how important it is, not just for the development of musical talent, not just for the development of confidence, not just for the development of well-being, but all these things combined.

“Music tuition plays an integral part, a significant part, an important part in the development of the person, in a holistic way. Can I make that very clear?

“That’s where I’m coming from, and that’s the passion with which I will be trying my best, and my colleagues, to defend the service as it stands.

Council leader and Labour councillor Gerry McGarvey spoke to the crowd outside council HQ. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

“That’s what we intend to do.”

He added: “No decisions have been made whatsoever.”

Stirling locals opposed to tuition cuts

The results of Stirling Council’s public consultation on its proposed 2025-26 budget cuts revealed that 67% of respondents disagreed with the idea of reviewing the music tuition service.

In addition, a petition started to protest the proposal has gained more than 4,700 signatures since January 6.

Parents, siblings and other family members showed up to support their loved ones. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Craig Carson, an organiser with teaching union EIS, said: “We’re just really concerned that the service is under threat with the current budget proposals.

“The consultation spoke about a review, but with a lot of money attached to it. It could be a real decimation of the service.”

Councillors Danny Gibson (left) and Thomas Heald watched the musical performances. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Stirling Council will meet at the end of February to make the final decision on the council budget for the next financial year.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

The Lovat Hotel on Glasgow Road, Perth.
Perth hotel to star on Channel 4 series Four in a Bed
Andrew Dewar-McCabe
Driver guilty of causing 'much-loved' Perthshire grandmother's death
Keathbank footbridge.
Work on 'much-loved' Blairgowrie footbridge delayed after being shut for 16 months
Kerryanne Shaw Image: Supplied
Scotland’s first XL Bully sanctuary blocked over “grave concern” at Forfar kennels
Hot World Cuisine in Glasgow
What to expect from world buffet restaurant planned for Dundee
Fife nurse Sandie Peggie gave evidence last week. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
Nurse suing NHS Fife breaks silence on 'gruelling' employment tribunal
Knowehead in Kirriemuir.
Kirriemuir resident tells of shock as woman, 62, dies after collapsing on street
A985 near Limekilns, Rosyth
Three in hospital and one reported after crash closes A985 near Rosyth
The B921 at Kinglassie, near Fife Airport.
Firefighters, police and paramedics called to two-car crash near busy Fife junction
Alan Cumming performing DJ set
Alan Cumming DJ set to kick off Pitlochry Theatre festival

Conversation