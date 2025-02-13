Stirling’s next Starbucks drive-thru taking shape

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Stirling’s next Starbucks drive-thru taking shape

Signage is in place and construction work is underway at the Borrowmeadow Road site.

Once open, the Borrowmeadow Road Starbucks will be the chain's second drive-thru in the city. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Once open, the Borrowmeadow Road Starbucks will be the chain's second drive-thru in the city. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
By Alex Watson

Frappuccino fans and latte lovers will soon be able to get their Starbucks fix on Borrowmeadow Road, as work is well underway on the chain’s next Stirling drive-thru branch.

The coffee shop, located off Springkerse Roundabout, has been on the cards for a while.

Planning permission for its signage was requested back in September 2024, as featured in our regular Planning Ahead round-up.

Those signs have now gone up and the drive-thru’s car park is being built.

Another Starbucks drive-thru opened off the A84 Drip Road roundabout in late-2021, and the coffee giant also opened a branch in the Thistles shopping centre in September last year.

It’s not yet known when the new Borrowmeadow Road drive-thru will open for business, but here’s a peek at how it currently looks as construction takes place.

Workers are busy building the car park, with lots of construction happening on the Borrowmeadow Road side. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Though it’s a bit of a building site – literally – signs are promising that the coffee will be flowing before too long. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
The exterior of the drive-thru appears to be complete, though there’s still a lot to be done outside. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Fencing is still in place on the Forthside Way side of the site. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Starbucks’ green and white branding is unmistakable. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
The new drive-thru is located close to The Peak and Forthbank Stadium. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Kinross High Street
Kinross man, 47, accused of attempted murder after High Street incident leaves man in…
The roarin' game as Forfar action gets underway. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Full house at Forfar for Scottish Curling Senior Championships
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Time's up for Rolex-buying dealer
Brothers behind Wasted Degrees Brewing Conall and Jack.
Wasted Degrees returning to Pitlochry as brewery and tap room approved
The Lovat Hotel on Glasgow Road, Perth.
Perth hotel to star on Channel 4 series Four in a Bed
Andrew Dewar-McCabe
Driver guilty of causing 'much-loved' Perthshire grandmother's death
Keathbank footbridge.
Work on 'much-loved' Blairgowrie footbridge delayed after being shut for 16 months
Kerryanne Shaw. Image: Supplied
Angus XL Bully sanctuary blocked over 'grave concern' at Forfar kennels
3
Hot World Cuisine in Glasgow
What to expect from world buffet restaurant planned for Dundee
Fife nurse Sandie Peggie gave evidence last week. Image: Alan Richardson/DC Thomson.
Nurse suing NHS Fife breaks silence on 'gruelling' employment tribunal

Conversation