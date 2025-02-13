Stirling’s next Starbucks drive-thru taking shape

Frappuccino fans and latte lovers will soon be able to get their Starbucks fix on Borrowmeadow Road, as work is well underway on the chain’s next Stirling drive-thru branch.

The coffee shop, located off Springkerse Roundabout, has been on the cards for a while.

Planning permission for its signage was requested back in September 2024, as featured in our regular Planning Ahead round-up.

Those signs have now gone up and the drive-thru’s car park is being built.

Another Starbucks drive-thru opened off the A84 Drip Road roundabout in late-2021, and the coffee giant also opened a branch in the Thistles shopping centre in September last year.

It’s not yet known when the new Borrowmeadow Road drive-thru will open for business, but here’s a peek at how it currently looks as construction takes place.

