Stirling's next Starbucks drive-thru taking shape

Signage is in place and construction work is underway at the Borrowmeadow Road site.

Once open, the Borrowmeadow Road Starbucks will be the chain's second drive-thru in the city.

By Alex Watson
February 13 2025, 5:00pm

Frappuccino fans and latte lovers will soon be able to get their Starbucks fix on Borrowmeadow Road, as work is well underway on the chain's next Stirling drive-thru branch.

The coffee shop, located off Springkerse Roundabout, has been on the cards for a while.

Planning permission for its signage was requested back in September 2024, as featured in our regular Planning Ahead round-up.

Those signs have now gone up and the drive-thru's car park is being built.

Another Starbucks drive-thru opened off the A84 Drip Road roundabout in late-2021, and the coffee giant also opened a branch in the Thistles shopping centre in September last year.

It's not yet known when the new Borrowmeadow Road drive-thru will open for business, but here's a peek at how it currently looks as construction takes place.

Workers are busy building the car park, with lots of construction happening on the Borrowmeadow Road side. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Though it's a bit of a building site – literally – signs are promising that the coffee will be flowing before too long. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

The exterior of the drive-thru appears to be complete, though there's still a lot to be done outside. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Fencing is still in place on the Forthside Way side of the site. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Starbucks' green and white branding is unmistakable. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

The new drive-thru is located close to The Peak and Forthbank Stadium. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
