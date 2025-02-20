Perthshire Planning Ahead: Furniture firm threatens move to Fife if rural unit refused

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Furniture firm threatens move to Fife if rural unit refused

Planning Ahead is the weekly round-up of Perth and Kinross Council applications and approvals.

By Stephen Eighteen & Lucy Scarlett
Orwell Farm, near Kinross
Orwell Farm is hoping to add another building to its business park near Kinross. Image: Orwell Farm

A former footballer has threatened to move his furniture refinishing firm to Fife if the council does not allow him to keep his business in the Kinross area.

Ex-Celtic and Clyde defender Andrew Traub runs Fabby Furniture, whose landlord says the company has to leave its base at Clashburn Road.

The 36-year-old says there is nowhere suitable in the built-up Kinross or Milnathort area for his business.

Andrew Traub of Fabby Furniture.

So he wants to move into a new 5,000 sqft prefab building on Orwell Farm, three miles east of the town.

Husband and wife team Jeff Manson and Lynsay Bell have submitted the planning application for the new building.

Since buying Orwell Farm in 2019, the couple have transformed the site from a ruined steading into a modern business estate.

“There is no other suitable site/property available,” their planning statement says.

“Without this opportunity, the employment of local people is at risk, the growth of Fabby Furniture’s business and the loss of a fantastic circular economy business from Perth and Kinross.

“The business has found a suitable space in Glenrothes.

“However, as four out of five of Andrew’s employees live within Kinross town centre there is a reluctance from the existing team to commute to Glenrothes.

“Should the facilities not be provided at Orwell Farm, Andrew will have no option but to relocate his business to the Fife premises and potentially seek new employees to replace those who are not willing or are not able to commute.

“Orwell Farm has the ability to physically deliver the new building for let to Fabby Furniture.”

Jeff Manson and Lynsay Bell. Image: Orwell Farm

Jeff and Lynsay have so far poured £850,000 into revamping the farm.

As well as establishing the Fabby Furniture building, they want to convert part of the steading to an outdoor-focused childcare business.

Interested parties have until February 26 to comment on the application to build a 5,000 sqft on the site.

Concern as percentage of Airbnbs in Gleneagles block reaches 25%

Gleneagles residents have hit out at the escalating number of Airbnb-type homes in their block.

Garry Graham, of Glasgow-based constructors Nu City Comms, has applied to convert a flat at Guthrie Court into a holiday let.

The property changed hands for £270,000 in September 2023.

Guthrie Court in Gleneagles.
Guthrie Court in Gleneagles. Image: Halliday Homes

One of the two objectors to the proposal is Alan Barclay, who wrote: “The Guthrie Court development consists of 60 homes made up of two- or three-bedroom flats.

“Within the development there are already 15, as per the short terms lets licensing public register, short-term lets licenses, which equates to 25% of the total homes given over to this type of accommodation.

“During a housing crisis in Scotland, we suggest this percentage of short-term lets in this development is already high without increasing this percentage.”

Fellow objector Thomas Burnett wrote: “The current high number of short-term let units already within the Guthrie Court development has negatively impacted the availability of residents parking spaces, especially during weekends or peak holiday periods.”

Carse of Gowrie homes plan resubmitted after objections

A planning application for two houses in the Carse of Gowrie that was scuppered after multiple objections has been resubmitted.

In December, Colin Chalmers withdrew his scheme to develop land 50 metres west of existing houses in East Pilmore, between Invergowrie and Kingoodie.

This was after the proposal received six comments that included four objections.

Concerns included increased traffic, elevated safety risk for drivers entering the A90, loss of privacy for neighbours and negative impact on local wildlife.

There were safety concerns over traffic entering the A90 from East Pilmore. Image: Google Street View

Objectors Chris and Jackie Campbell wrote: “One of the proposed properties adjoins our garden and, with no details available of house type, we have fears around invasion of privacy, lack of sunlight and damage to the boundary wall that we replaced at our own cost.”

Mr Chalmers says the new application includes a passing place to the west of the area’s access road.

His supporting statement said: “The design and layout of the passing place meets the specification of the transport planning team of Perth and Kinross Council.”

Interested parties have until Monday February 24 to comment on the resubmitted plan.

Simon Howie wants 5.5-metre turbine adverts

Simon Howie has applied for two company adverts to be drawn onto his new turbine in Dunning.

The 104-metre-high wind turbine – taller than the Statue of Liberty – was installed at the meat tycoon’s Findony Farm factory in September.

Mr Howie’s approved planning application for the turbine drew 79 objections.

But there were cheers when turbine parts navigated Dunning’s narrow streets ahead of its installation in September.

The renewable energy project also includes 3,800 solar panels on the company’s land.

Computer-generated design of how one of the signs may look. Image: GRD Construction Services/Perth and Kinross planning

Now he wants a company graphic saying ‘Simon Howie, the Scottish Butcher’ permanently etched on each side of the turbine’s main generator body.

The writing could be as large as 2m high by 5.5m wide.

Consultation for the planning application is ongoing.

Murrayshall wins consent for lodges, spa and leisure facility

Murrayshall Country Estate has been given the green light to add a spa and leisure facility, as well as 25 holiday lodges.

It is the latest part of a £30 million vision to transform the Scone hotel into one of Scotland’s top golf resorts and within the top 25 in the UK.

Councillors unanimously approved the plans put before Perth and Kinross Council’s Planning and Placemaking Committee.

They had been recommended for approval by the council’s planning team.

The lovely exterior of Murrayshall hotel.
Murrayshall Country Estate is to add a spa and holiday lodges to the mix. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The hotel’s new spa building will include pools, saunas, steam rooms, a gym, changing rooms and cafés for the use of the local community as well as staying guests.

The lodges will be a mix of two, three and four-bedroomed one or two-storey units built.

However, the application received 56 letters of objection.

Scone and District Community Council raised concerns about construction traffic accessing the narrow roads, the impact on biodiversity and loss of green space.

The community council described the design of the 5.5m high square leisure facility – with timber cladding and a glazed wall system – as “inappropriate” and ” completely unsympathetic to the existing historical development”.

The spa and holiday lodges will be built south of the hotel and its existing two golf courses.

The site is currently part of the Lynedoch golf course, which has been reduced from 18 holes to a 10-hole course.

