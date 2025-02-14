Sister of Crieff man who goaded dog into killing rat and neglected puppies slams sheriff for allowing him to keep pets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sister of Crieff man who goaded dog into killing rat and neglected puppies slams sheriff for allowing him to keep pets

Gail Thomson is 'sickened' by the sentence handed to Liam Fair, who has been banned from keeping animals but allowed to keep his current dogs and ferrets.

Liam Fair at Perth Sheriff Court
Liam Fair appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
By Lindsey Hamilton

The sister of a Crieff man who goaded his dog into a fight to the death with a pet rat has slammed a decision by the courts to allow him to keep his dogs and ferrets.

Liam Fair, 21, was banned from keeping animals but allowed to keep his current pets – believed to be several dogs and ferrets – after admitting to encouraging his lurcher Jax to attack, bite and kill a rat at his Corlundy Crescent home.

Footage of the disturbing incident shows Fair swinging the rodent by the tail and batting it off Jax’s nose.

liam fair court case
Fair’s sister Gail Thomson has accused him of abusing animals. Image: Gail Thomson.

He also pled guilty to neglecting five puppies, three dogs and a kitten and failing to protect them from disease and suffering.

Sister ‘sickened’ at sentencing

Speaking exclusively to The Courier, Fair’s sister Gail Thomson said she was sickened at the “no ban ban”.

Gail said: “That’s ridiculous he was banned from keeping animals yet is allowed to keep the animals he has.

Liam Fair court case
Emaciated pups rescued by Gail Thomson. Image: Gail Thomson

“And why has he only been banned for a year?

“The judge that gave him that pathetic sentence is as sick in the head as Liam is.

“I am sickened by the sentence handed out to him.”

Sheriff Alison Mackay described the charges as “awful” for “someone who appears to like animals” as she ordered Fair to wear an electronic tag and banned him from owning or keeping any domestic, farm or wild animals of any kind for a year.

He was allowed to keep his dogs and ferrets and the order was suspended until May 12 to give him time to rehome the eight puppies.

Gail claimed: “To Liam, his dogs are a breeding machine that he can’t and won’t take proper care of.

“He beats his animals and they know this – yet he only got a ban for a year.”

‘Liam’s a horrible person who abuses animals’

“Liam’s a horrible person who abuses animals and should have them all taken away and banned permanently.”

Gail agreed with the Scottish SPCA which said Liam kept his dogs in unsanitary filthy conditions and that she became so concerned she was forced to intervene to save puppies.

She added: “The pups I rescued were in a house with no flooring, the toilet was overflowing and was filthy.

Liam Fair. Image: Facebook

“The pups were covered in their own poo and it was all dried into them.

“It was disgusting. Liam is a vile human being.”

Defence solicitor Alan Davie said Fair had since made “positive changes” during his sentencing at Perth Sheriff Court.

Vets were asked by the court to check the animals he still had at the time – three dogs, five ferrets, eight puppies and a falcon – and all appeared to be in good condition and well looked after.

Fair has since sold one of the ferrets, no longer has the bird of prey and is having the four-week-old puppies rehomed.

The Scottish SPCA was equally concerned by Fair’s sentencing.

An inspector said: “We are devastated by the sentence Fair received. The sentence means he has been allowed to keep the eight dogs and ferrets currently in his care.”

Conversation